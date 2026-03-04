Study finds toxic chemicals in 93% of urban blood samples across India

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based startup Micro bioTx has released findings from a recent study that detected toxic chemical exposure in 93% of 200 urban blood samples analyzed across India, raising concerns about hidden health risks linked to food and environmental factors.

The gut health company examined samples collected from urban populations spanning nine states and 14 cities. The analysis, conducted as part of the company’s newly introduced toxin detection capability, revealed the presence of pesticides, insecticides, antibiotics, steroidal growth regulators and so-called “forever chemicals” in a majority of participants.

According to the report, 78% of individuals were exposed to pesticide residues, with 36% showing traces of three or more pesticides, suggesting cumulative exposure. Antibiotics were detected in 54% of samples, a trend the company linked to concerns around antimicrobial resistance, disruption of gut microbiota and potential metabolic disorders.

Steroidal compounds were found in 39% of samples, while 38% tested positive for “forever chemicals” — synthetic, man-made substances known for their resistance to water, heat and grease. These chemicals are commonly used in non-stick cookware, food packaging and water-resistant fabrics. Several such compounds have been restricted globally due to their association with cancer risk, hormonal disruption, thyroid disease, liver damage and reduced fertility.

The study further found that 17% of samples contained 10 or more toxins spanning at least three categories, indicating chronic and layered exposure. While regulatory monitoring in India primarily focuses on testing food products for contamination, MicrobioTx said limited studies have assessed the extent to which these toxins ultimately enter the human bloodstream. The findings suggest that harmful substances are not only present in food sources such as meat, milk and eggs but are also accumulating in the body over time.

“These toxins may enter our bodies silently through modern diets and environmental conditions,” said Akansha Gupta, Co-Founder of MicrobioTx. “With urban lifestyles and complex food systems, toxin exposure has become a hidden but growing concern.

By adding toxin detection to our Gut Function Test, we aim to help people identify these risks early and make more informed, preventive health choices.”

The company’s Microbiome and Metabolomic Test evaluates toxin exposure alongside gut health markers, aiming to assess how accumulated chemicals may affect digestion, immunity, metabolism and hormonal balance. With this development, MicrobioTx said it intends to strengthen its focus on preventive healthcare and personalized gut health interventions, while expanding research into the long-term impact of environmental and dietary toxins on human health.