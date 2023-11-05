Submit drought report by November 15 : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructs Ministers

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a letter has been written asking all the district ministers to visit all the taluks also meet the people of their respective districts to study the drought situation and to submit a report.

Speaking to the media in Mysore, CM Siddaramaiah said, "No work has been stopped because the funds have not been released by the central government. Rs 900 crore has been released for drought relief works and the relief works have started. Drinking water and employment have been given."

The Central Government has release Rs 600 crore under the MGNREGA scheme just yesterday after we wrote to them. The crop loss is about Rs 33,000 crore and as per the norms we have requested to release Rs 17,900 crore. Our Ministers have not been given appointment to meet the Central Ministers. Revenue, Rural development and Agriculture Minister were sent. But they have got given time to meet them.Since the PM has also not given time these 3 ministers have met Agriculture, Revenue and Home secretaries, the CM said.

Not giving time to the ministers show the stepmotherly attitude and negligence of the Central Government towards Karnataka. They are not able to tolerate the fact that Congress has come to power. They did not expect that Congress would win in Karnataka. BJP had painted a different picture to them.Therefore Narendra Modi had visited several times thinking that they would bring about a change in Karnataka, he said.

He said that letter has been written again to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to insist for relief.

Responding to a reporter's question about the BJP touring the state, he said, "What will the BJP MLAs do by touring here?" He said that if they are really concerned about the farmers of Karnataka, they should visit Delhi and get the relief funds released.

Reacting to the irregularities in the KEA examination conducted in Kalaburagi, where Bluetooth was used and Mangalsutra and anklets were asked to be removed, the Chief Minister said that a complete investigation will be carried out.

Responding to a question on the murder of Pratima, a mining officer, the CM said that he has just come to know about the murder. we have come to know that she was living alone The reason is not known and he said that investigation will be done.

Speaking about Modi, who has been criticizing the guarantee schemes till now, is giving assurances in the five state elections, the CM said that Modi has been talking politically. He hassaid that the state will be bankrupt and that it cannot be not be given.The CM said that giving a guarantee scheme to the poor is not a matter of criticism.If they give the same programmes it is a programme for the poor. If we do the same, the state will go bankrupt. Whatever they say, we are in favour of the poor, the common people, the rural, the poor of all castes, he said.

Talking about the statement of BJP and JDS that the Chief Minister's chair will fall today or tomorrow, the CM said that both of them are frustrated. They has thought that they would form a government. He said that they are frustrated because it did not happen.

BJP is discussing about the CM chair. Our legislators and ministers have been told not to talk about this. Lok Sabha elections have been discussed, henceforth the ministers are instructed not to speak about CM's position. They are told to talk about their achievements on their constituencies, he said

Reacting to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that if D.K Shivakumar becomes the Chief Minister tomorrow, 17 MLAs, would extend support of him, the CM said that I am glad to know that Kumaraswamy can be sarcastic. Earlier he had wanted D K Shivakumar to come out of NDA, the CM said.

Reacting to K S Eshwarappa's statement that Kantaraju report must be burnt, the CM said that he had earlier given a speech about it. Eshwarappa is a depreciating coins. Is his words even worth anythingt? They are all depreciating coins. In BJP itself, they had not given ticket to him as he is a depreciating coin. What value has his words got ? If the report is submitted, we will accept it, he said. "We don't know what's in the report," he replied to a reporter's question.