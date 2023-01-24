Take expert advice on developing Chamundeshwari Hill: JD(S) MLA

Mysuru: Before taking up any kind of developmental work in Chamundi Hill, the opinion of experts should be sought said MLA of Chamundeshwari Constituency GT Deve Gowda .

In a media release issued here on Tuesday he said that under the central government's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) the development work planned by the state tourism department may harm the natural configuration, natural beauty and religious sanctity of the hill, the citizens who are concerned about the environment and the devotees of Goddess Chamundeshwari are expressing a lot of concern. He said that it came to know through the media that before doing these development works, experts' opinion should be sought and only environmental friendly works should be done.

'Since Chamundi Betta falls under my constituency, I have taken these reports in the media seriously and after discussing with some experts and environmentalists, I felt that the views expressed by them are correct. Experts opine that the natural configuration of Chamundi Hill is very delicate and fragile. In such a situation, without knowing the bearing capacity of the hill, there is a possibility of building concrete buildings which will become dangerous', he added.

He said as MLA of this constituency, 'my first duty is to protect Chamundi Hill and understand the feelings of the devotees of Goddess Chamundeshwari and the citizens who are concerned about the environment. Therefore, it is advisable to seek the opinion of geoscientists, environmentalists and heritage experts before starting the development works proposed to be done under the central government's Prasad scheme on Chamundi Hill. The concerned are requested not to do any kind of work on the hill till various experts give their opinion'. G. T. Devegowda said that the District Collector will take appropriate steps in this regard and consult with various experts.