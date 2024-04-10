Taliban-inspired Congress manifesto will break society: CT Ravi

Mysuru: Senior BJP leader CT Ravi alleged that the Congress manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections is based on ideology of the Taliban.Addressing the media at the BJP office in Mysuru on Monday, Ravi made pointed remarks regarding the historical trajectory of the Congress party, asserting that it had deviated from its original ethos.

He traced the party's origins to its inception by A. O. Hume, initially serving as a forum for British colonial interests before evolving into a stalwart of India's freedom movement. However, Ravi contended that the party's transformation into a family-centric entity, spearheaded by Jawaharlal Nehru and perpetuated by subsequent generations, had steered it toward divisive ideologies.

Accusing the Congress of aligning with urban Naxalites, Ravi lambasted the recently unveiled Congress manifesto, alleging that it echoed the sentiments of both the Taliban and Naxal groups. He warned against the purported divisive nature of the manifesto, suggesting that its promises could lead to societal unrest, symbolically referencing "cooker explosions" to underscore potential chaos.

Further denouncing the Congress as a communal force, Ravi accused the party of exploiting caste and religious fault lines for political gain. Challenging the Congress to justify its record of governance, Ravi asserted that the Modi government had allocated substantial resources to the state, eclipsing any contributions made during Congress rule.

Responding to Chief Minister's assertions regarding candidate selection, Ravi refuted allegations of pandering to specific communities, highlighting purported flaws in the Congress candidate roster. He criticized the CM's choice of candidates, alleging a lack of momentum and competency among selected individuals.

In anticipation of the forthcoming elections, Ravi promised vigorous debate and scrutiny of all issues, asserting that the BJP would confront all challenges head-on, ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.