Temple visible after 12 years due to deficit rainfall; devotees overjoyed

Belagavi: Despite it being the end of June, there are no signs of rain in sight, exacerbating the prevailing drought conditions in many districts. The prolonged lack of rainfall has caused most rivers to dry up, and numerous dams in North Karnataka now appear empty.

Hidkal Dam in Hukkeri Taluk, located in Belagavi district, has completely depleted its water reserves. As a result, the ancient Vittala temple, which had been submerged beneath the dam’s backwaters, has resurfaced after exactly 12 years. Devotees were overjoyed to have the opportunity to visit and offer prayers to Lord Vittala on the auspicious day of Ashada Ekadashi.

The reopening of the ancient temple for darshan after 12 years has sparked great enthusiasm among the devotees. This Vittala temple, which was constructed in 1928, holds significant historical and cultural value. Unfortunately, during the construction of the Hidkal reservoir in 1977, the temple was completely submerged, making it visible only when the dam’s water level recedes.

For ten months of the year, the temple remains submerged, and only a partial view of the structure is visible from a distance for a mere two months. The unique feature of the Vittala temple lies in its construction entirely out of stone.

Now, with the Hidkal Dam being completely devoid of water, people are flocking to witness the Vittala temple after a gap of 12 years. Thousands of devotees are visiting the temple daily to seek blessings. The number of visitors was particularly high due to the occurrence of Ashada Ekadashi yesterday.

Devotees who came to pay their respects expressed their reverence for the temple’s historical and cultural heritage. They believe that the deity at this temple guides those who are lost and that numerous miracles have taken place within its sacred premises.

Despite being submerged underwater for the past 12 years, the temple has remained remarkably unharmed. During the period of submersion, devotees cover the idol with a protective cloth. Each year, when the water recedes, they return to remove the cloth and replace it with a new one.

Another devotee attested to the temple’s preservation, stating that the ancient carpet inside the temple has not suffered any damage. The temple serves as a holy site where thousands of devotees gather daily to seek the divine darshan of Lord Vittala. As the water has completely receded this year, devotees now have the opportunity to behold the deity without any hindrance.

The reopening of the Vittala temple, which had remained submerged in the dam, is viewed as a miraculous occurrence by the devotees, who performed special rituals to commemorate the occasion of Ashada Ekadashi.