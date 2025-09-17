Tension erupts at Jai Kisan Market over licence cancellation

Belagavi: A heated verbal altercation broke out at the Jai Kisan Private Wholesale Vegetable Market in Belagavi early on Tuesday, September 16, where traders confronted APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) officials who instructed farmers to redirect their produce to the official APMC market.

The standoff stemmed from the recent revocation of the market’s trade licence by the Director of the Agriculture Marketing Department, escalating long-standing disputes over the facility’s operations.

Officials arrived at the site to inform farmers that they must bring their agricultural products directly to the APMC market instead of the Jai Kisan facility. However, traders present at the scene resisted, arguing that senior authorities had granted them a 48-hour grace period to resolve the matter. A tense exchange and near-physical confrontation ensued between the officials and traders.

Police had been deployed at the market entrance to maintain order, as the facility typically sees a high influx of farmers daily. Despite the officials’ directives, traders have continued to allow farmers entry, creating a charged atmosphere in the area. The licence cancellation order was issued just a day earlier on Monday, by the state Agriculture Marketing Department Director, prompting immediate enforcement action. This move follows a series of legal battles, including the Belagavi Urban Development Authority’s (BUDA) earlier annulment of the market’s land-use change in August 2025, citing violations.

Although the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court denied interim relief to the market’s operators in early September, traders and farmers have protested. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with calls for dialogue to prevent disruptions to farmers’ livelihoods.

The Jai Kisan market, operational since 2014, has been a point of contention, with opponents alleging irregularities in permissions and operations. As the 48-hour window progresses, further developments are expected, potentially leading to escalated protests or legal interventions.