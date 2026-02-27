Three killed, two injured after car crashes into stationary lorry

Chitradurga, : In a road accident, three people were killed and two others seriously injured after a car rammed into a stationary lorry near Hirehalli in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district on Friday. The deceased were residents of Kunigal in Tumakuru district, police said.

According to officials, five friends from Kunigal had travelled to Mantralaya to offer prayers at the shrine of Sri Raghavendra Swamy. The accident occurred while they were returning home after completing the pilgrimage. Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding and negligent driving led to the crash. The speeding car reportedly lost control and slammed into a lorry parked on the roadside, leaving the vehicle completely mangled.

The deceased have been identified as Narasimha Murthy (38), Gangadhar (35), and Lohith (40), all residents of Hosakere village in Gubbi taluk. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was crushed beyond recognition. One of the victims seated in the front suffered fatal head injuries due to the force of the crash.

Two other occupants sustained grievous injuries and were immediately shifted to the Challakere government hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be serious but stable, according to hospital sources.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru visited the accident site and conducted an inspection. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident has left the victims’ families devastated, with relatives mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones. Police officials have once again urged motorists to follow traffic rules and avoid overspeeding, warning that reckless driving continues to claim lives on highways.

A case has been registered at the Talaku police station, and further investigation is underway.