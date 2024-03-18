Live
Just In
Three-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Karnataka
Davanagere: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank in Honnali town in Karnataka's Davanagere district.
The deceased boy was identified as Asad Ahmad. The incident had taken place on Sunday and came to light on Monday. According to the police, the boy had walked out of his house when his mother and other members of the family were offering namaz at their residence.
After the prayers, the family members realized that the boy had gone out and after searching for two hours, they finally found the child inside the water tank near the house. Though the parents rushed the boy to the hospital, he was declared dead, the police said.
The tragic incident took place when he had come to his mother’s native place in Honnali.
The Honnali police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.