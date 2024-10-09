Two arrested in connection with mysterious death of businessman

Mangaluru: Ina shocking development, Mangaluru Police have arrested three individuals, including a woman allegedly at the centre of a blackmail racket, in connection with the mysterious death of local businessman Mumtaz Ali. The arrested individuals are identified as Ayesha Rahmath and her husband Shoaib Rahmath. Three others believed to be part of the extortion plot—Abdul Sattar, Shafi Nandavar, and another yet-to-be-identified individual—are currently absconding, according to police sources.

Mumtaz Ali, who was known for his philanthropic nature and generosity, had been running an educational institution in the city. According to reports, Ayesha Rahmath had exploited Ali’s goodwill, cultivating a personal relationship with him that later turned into a tool for extortion. Ayesha, along with her husband Shoaib, is accused of systematically blackmailing Ali, taking advantage of their intimacy to extract large sums of money from him over time.

As the blackmail scheme escalated, Siraj, Abdul Sattar, and Shafi Nandavar allegedly joined the operation, ultimately extorting over Rs 50 lakh from the late businessman. Disturbingly, the group is said to have created a video of Mumtaz Ali engaging with Ayesha’s children, which they sent to his family, increasing the pressure on him. Facing immense strain from both his family and the blackmailers, Mumtaz Ali was reportedly subjected to a final demand of Rs two crore shortly before his untimely death. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case, while efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing.