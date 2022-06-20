Two Girls Hold The First Rank In Karnataka PUC Exams

Sahana Madivalara, the daughter of a photographer, is a student at Indu PU College in Kottur, Vijayanagara district, who holds the first place in the Arts stream with another student from the same college.

Her father, Lingaraj, is a skilled photographer from Hyarada village in Huvina Hadagali taluk, while her mother is a housewife. Sahana stayed at the hostel and worked tirelessly to achieve her goal.

Sahana expressed that they belong from a low-income household that cannot afford to pay the excessive tuition charged by prominent universities. She enrolled at Indu PU College because it provided high-quality education at a reasonable cost.

She worked hard and stayed at the hostel throughout my education. She wants to become an excellent officer after passing the KPSC or UPSC exams so that she may financially help my family out of its plight.

Shweta Bhimashankar Bhairagonda is the daughter of Bhimashankar, a mathematics instructor, and another girl from the same college who shared first place in the Arts stream with Sahana. Pushpvathi, her mother, is a stay-at-home mom. The family is from Dhulkhed village in the Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district.

Shweta explained that every day, she used to study at 5:00 a.m. She used to always finish the day's work on time. All of their teachers did an excellent job of instructing us. She wants to do well in her undergraduate studies and then prepare for UPSC exams.

Meanwhile, Both girls received a perfect score of 594 out of 600 to take first place.