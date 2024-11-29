Udupi Records Decline in HIV/AIDS Cases

Udupi : HIV/AIDS cases in the Udupi district have seen a remarkable decline, thanks to sustained awareness efforts by the health department. According to District Health Officer Dr. I.P. Gadad, the HIV positivity rate among the general population has dropped from 7.90% in 2008-09 to 0.20% this year. Similarly, the positivity rate among pregnant women has fallen from 0.54% to 0.01% in the same period.

While the number of HIV-related deaths fluctuates annually—145 in 2023-24 and 55 so far in 2024-25—Dr Gadad attributed this to late diagnoses. He stressed that early detection is key to reducing fatalities and improving outcomes.

Dr Chidananda Sanju, district AIDS control officer, noted that delayed diagnosis weakens immunity due to a drop in white blood cells. He urged greater vigilance to avoid such complications.

Udupi achieved a significant milestone by reporting no cases of mother-to-child transmission of HIV since 2016. 126 patients are undergoing treatment, including 42 from outside the district. Efforts continue to combat the social stigma surrounding the disease, ensuring that patients receive timely care and support.