Live
- PM Modi to inaugurate 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024' showcasing vibrancy of northeast
- POSH Committee in Film Chamber
- Inscriptions Discovered in Shikaripura
- Cyclone Fengal to Bring Rainfall
- Udupi Records Decline in HIV/AIDS Cases
- Vidaamuyarchi Teaser: Action-Packed and Dialogue-Free, 'Thala' Ajith Impresses with an Intriguing Teaser!
- "Jogulamba Gadwal Celebrates Dheeksha Day: Honoring KCR’s Historic Sacrifice for Telangana".
- Is the Indian Auto Sector Ready for Energy-efficient Manufacturing?
- Transform your home this winter with Amazon.in’s Home Shopping Spree, live until December 5, 2024
- CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation
Just In
Udupi Records Decline in HIV/AIDS Cases
Indicator of awareness and care: DHO
Udupi : HIV/AIDS cases in the Udupi district have seen a remarkable decline, thanks to sustained awareness efforts by the health department. According to District Health Officer Dr. I.P. Gadad, the HIV positivity rate among the general population has dropped from 7.90% in 2008-09 to 0.20% this year. Similarly, the positivity rate among pregnant women has fallen from 0.54% to 0.01% in the same period.
While the number of HIV-related deaths fluctuates annually—145 in 2023-24 and 55 so far in 2024-25—Dr Gadad attributed this to late diagnoses. He stressed that early detection is key to reducing fatalities and improving outcomes.
Dr Chidananda Sanju, district AIDS control officer, noted that delayed diagnosis weakens immunity due to a drop in white blood cells. He urged greater vigilance to avoid such complications.
Udupi achieved a significant milestone by reporting no cases of mother-to-child transmission of HIV since 2016. 126 patients are undergoing treatment, including 42 from outside the district. Efforts continue to combat the social stigma surrounding the disease, ensuring that patients receive timely care and support.