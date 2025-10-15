Victoria Hospital Surgeon Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife with Anesthesia

Bengaluru: In a chilling case that has shocked the medical fraternity, Marathahalli police have arrested Dr. Mahendra Reddy, a surgeon at Victoria Hospital, for allegedly murdering his wife Dr. Krutika Reddy by administering a lethal dose of anesthesia and passing it off as a natural death.

The victim, 30-year-old Krutika Reddy, a dermatologist at the same hospital, had been suffering from digestive issues, gastric problems, and low blood sugar. According to police reports, the couple had married on May 24, 2024, in the presence of family elders. However, within months, Krutika’s health deteriorated, prompting her return to her parental home in Munenakolalu, Ayyappaswamy Layout.

On April 23, 2024, Mahendra allegedly visited her and administered an excessive dose of anesthesia, leading to a coma. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed shortly after. Initially, her death was registered as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) due to lack of suspicion from her family.

However, forensic analysis later revealed high levels of anesthesia in her system. Medical equipment including syringes and vials recovered from the scene were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which confirmed the overdose. Based on this report, Krutika’s father K. Munireddy filed a formal complaint, leading to Mahendra Reddy’s arrest in Manipal, Udupi district. He is currently in nine-day police custody.

Munireddy also accused his son-in-law of mental harassment and financial coercion. “After marriage, he pressured Krutika to bear personal expenses and insisted on consulting his father for household decisions. He even sought financial help to build a hospital, which we couldn’t afford. Instead, we helped them set up a clinic in Marathahalli,” he stated.

The case has raised serious concerns about abuse within professional circles and the misuse of medical expertise. Investigations are ongoing, and police have registered a formal case at Marathahalli station.