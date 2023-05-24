Will build new Ramanagara as I am devotee of Lord Ram

Ramanagara: Newly-elected Ramanagara MLA H A Iqbal Hussain said that ‘I am a devotee of Lord Srirama, my goal is to build a new Ramanagara and provide basic facilities to the people’.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday he said, “I will not say anything about the construction of Ram Mandir at Sri Ramadevara Hill now. He said that he would give priority to the development of Ramnagara constituency , which has been deprived of basic facilities for the past 20 years. People have given me the opportunity to serve them,” he informed.

‘There are many types of problems in the constituency. I will solve the problems step by step. I will make a sincere effort to provide roof and water to the people by holding a meeting of departmental officials. Everyone should cooperate with me to develop. I am not a bribe taker. Bribery was rampant in Ramanagara government offices in the past few years’ he added. He indirectly referred to former MLA Anita Kumaraswamy saying that she has no desire for money and power.

That H A Iqbal Hussain defeated former CM H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara constituency, which was called as JDS stronghold, has really surprised everyone. Last time Nikhil’s mother Anita Kumaraswamy was an MLA from Ramanagara constituency. For her son’s future political future, she wanted to field Nikhil in the JDS stronghold and win. For that, he travelled around the constituency and did a lot of campaigning. But he could not win the election .

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who, participated in the thanksgiving meeting of the workers in Channapatna recently and said that people have expressed their grief over the defeat of him.’ I might have lost. But he said that the people of Ramanagara showed a lot of love. He said he will not sit at home just because he was defeated. He said he will be with people. Winning and losing is not new to our family’. He said he would serve people like JDS party’s supremo HD Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’. Nikhil Kumaraswamy called upon the party workers that the workers and leaders should work without fear for any reason.