With Kaveri -2.0 software in place, property registration gets done in 10 minutes

Bengaluru: Tired of wandering around the government office for months for property registration? There is good news for you. Henceforth, property registration will be completed in just 10 minutes.

The new 'Kaveri-2.0' software designed to complete the immovable property, inheritance document, registration process within 10 minutes and get the registration document with safety measures will be available for use in all 260 sub registrar offices of the state by June 25.

The 'Kaveri-2.0' software allows the user to upload the necessary details, document, pay the fee, designate a specific time and schedule the registration. The new software is already in use in 24 Sub-Registrar offices. The registration and stamp department has taken up the work of gradually expanding across the state by identifying and correcting the obstacles, problems and challenges faced in the use and management.

Efforts have been made to provide registration service on the passport office model. In addition to that, renovation and redesigning of offices is also in progress. The office will have counters lined up facing the Sub-Registrar's room. At the time of registration the user will be informed which counter to go to. Only the process of getting the photograph and finger prints of the persons registering and getting registered will be done at the counter.

The entire process is completed in just 10-15 minutes. Because the entire process is completed in several rounds before the registration, the pending process will be completed quickly. Hence, the average registration rate is expected to double due to the use of 'Kaveri-2.0' software. Assistant Inspector General of Registration (Computerization) HL Prabhakar said that it is significant that more than 80 registrations are being done in a single day in the Belgaum South office where the daily maximum was 40 registrations. No fee payment in cash is allowed anywhere. Fees should be paid through online payment, UPI, credit/debit card, check/DD," he explained.

User friendly software

Under the new 'Kaveri-2.0' software, users have to register the details of the target property with the necessary information through a simple method. Then the current condition of the property will be known. If there is any litigation, injunction, the process will be stopped at that stage. Guideline rates and other details based on the nature of the property will be available only if the property is litigation free. Fee payment will be allowed if all details and documents are adequate. Then if the user chooses the available day and time and goes there 15 minutes before the scheduled time on that day, the next process is easy. As all the information has to be filled by the user himself, errors and mistakes in the papers will be corrected.

As soon as the survey number of the property is recorded in the 'Kaveri-2.0' software, the real estate of the property will be ascertained instantly. Because this software is integrated with all land record related software including 'Bhoomi'. Thus, the current status of the property will be known immediately. BR Mamata, Superintendent of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, said that there is a system to ensure that the condition of the property is checked till the last moment of completion of the registration process.