Yathindra Siddaramaiah clarified he has no connection with inspectors transfer

Mysuru : A video capturing a phone call between Dr. Yathindra, son of Siddaramaiah, and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah triggered political debate in state. Former CM H D Kumara swamy himself has taken social media by storm, launching criticisms against the government. Yathindra has swiftly responded to Kumaraswamy's allegations through a tweet, addressing the accusations and asserting his stance.

Former MLA Yatindra, addressing the media in Mysuru clarified the context of the viral video, emphasizing that the conversation revolved around the CSR fund. He asserted that if accusations are to be leveled against a Chief Minister, concrete evidence must be presented. Both he and his father, Siddaramaiah, categorically deny engaging in any business activities.

In the video, Yathindra is heard saying, "Hello Dad… Vivekananda?" This snippet triggered Kumaraswamy's response on Twitter, where he shared a transfer document of Vivekananda, questioning how the Inspector was posted from intelligence wing to VV Puram police station? Responding to this, Yatindra expressed his lack of knowledge about Yathindra and Vivekananda's identities, emphasizing that he has no involvement in Inspector Vivekananda's transfer. He accused the opposition of making baseless accusations out of desperation.

Lashing out at Kumaraswamy, Yatindra questioned whether he engaged in business during his tenure as Chief Minister, suggesting that false accusations of corruption and racketeering should not be made without evidence. As the political spat intensifies, the public awaits further developments and clarity on the allegations and counter-allegations between the key figures involved.