Bengal BJP rules out alliance with NCPI for urban civic body polls

Kolkata: Two top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from West Bengal on Saturday ruled out the possibilities of any sort of alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) for the forthcoming polls for seven urban civic bodies in the state, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The speculation of a possible BJP-NCPI alliance for the forthcoming urban civic body polls had been surfacing for the last few days after some from the bloc of 20 Trinamool Congress-turned-NCPI Lok Sabha members said in public that NCPI being a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were keen on a seat-sharing arrangement with the latter for the forthcoming municipal body polls.

However, on Saturday, both the State BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya, and the former State BJP President and the current Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, ruled out the possibilities of any alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with the NCPI.

"BJP won the Assembly polls in West Bengal on its own strength. It did not come to power in the state at the mercy of anyone. BJP will contest alone and will form boards both in KMC and HMC in its own strength," Bhattacharya said.

When asked whether some of the former Trinamool Congress Councilors in KMC have expressed desire to contest as BJP candidates this time, Bhattacharya said that neither him nor the state leadership of his party has any information in the matter.

On the other hand, Majumdar, who is in charge of BJP for the KMC polls, said that this time the civic body polls will be conducted for a total of 209 wards in KMC and the BJP will field candidates in all the 209 wards.

He also said that the state leadership of the BJP this time is very careful about candidate selection for the KMC polls to ensure that individuals with clean image and mass acceptability are given nominations.

He also said that preferences will be given to those who had been with the party in its tough times.

The polls for the seven urban civic bodies in West Bengal are likely to be conducted in the last week of November and the results will be declared in the first week of December.

BJP is expected to announce its candidate list likely in October.



