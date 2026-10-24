Adilabad: Senior Congress leader, Former District Congress Committee (DCC) president Bhargav Deshpanday will join Bharath Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party in presence of the working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad today (October 25).

Former DCC president of Adilabad Bhargav Deshpanday speaking to The Hans India, said that, he worked hard for the congress party since last decade when the party was not in power.

After coming into the power the congress which has failed to sticking to its promises like fees reimbursement, employment to unemployed youth, Rythu Bhandhu, HYDRAA, also on corruption allegations.

Bhargav Deshpanday speaking to this media said that being as former NSUI president in telangana students staging protests regarding uppaid fee reimbursement dues, which hcritics claim have reached approximately 15000 crores . this backlog has hevely impact SC, ST , BC and minority students as many as private college managements are reportedly withholding certificates gradeuates until state governments are reportedly withholding certicats from graduates until the state clear its dues.

speaking about employment and no jobs he expressed frustration over no jobs notifacatin and recruitment process . tension were visible highlited during a small dydraa recruitment drive at saroornagar stadium. Where a massive turnout of thousans of application for just 150 openings led to serve crowd control issues like police lathi charge.

He said A Rythu Garjana meeting is scheduled to be held in Adilabad town on November 1 in connection with his joining the party KT Ramarao and other senior leader expected to attend the meeting.