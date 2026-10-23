Bengal: NCC cadets receive accolades for their selfless service during Durga Puja

Kolkata: National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets of the West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate received appreciation on Friday for their service during Durga Puja in Kolkata and the districts of West Bengal.

Maj Gen APS Chahal, ADG, NCC, West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate, appreciated the dedication, discipline and sense of responsibility displayed by the cadets at a ceremony held at the Corps Directorate in New Alipore, Kolkata.

More than 8,000 cadets, both boys and girls, assisted local police in crowd management, regulating the movement of visitors, facilitating the smooth functioning of pandal operations and helping elderly citizens and other members of the public during the six days of the Pujas.

The cadets rendered valuable assistance to the local police and civil administration in ensuring the smooth and orderly conduct of the festivities.

"Despite the tragic incident at the Chor Bagan Durga Puja pandal, the NCC cadets displayed remarkable courage, commitment and a strong sense of civic responsibility. Rising to the occasion, the cadets continued to turn up for their assigned duties and extended wholehearted support to the administration, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to public service during this challenging period," an official said.

Their disciplined conduct, alertness and willingness to serve contributed significantly to the efforts of the administration in managing the large influx of devotees and pandal hoppers, he added.

“The cadets exemplified the core values of the National Cadet Corps —discipline, selfless service, leadership, commitment and service to the nation. Their conduct during the Puja festivities reflected the spirit of 'Unity and Discipline' and demonstrated how young citizens can make a meaningful contribution to society, particularly during demanding circumstances," he added.

Maj Gen Chahal commended the readiness of the cadets to assist the police and civil administration and their commitment to the safety, convenience and well-being of the public, even in the aftermath of an unfortunate incident.

Highlighting the overall effort and impetus being given to strengthen NCC in West Bengal, the ADG mentioned that the directorate has been actively engaging with the state government for requisite support in terms of budget, staff, infrastructure and incentives for the cadets.

The general officer appreciated the positive approach and the vision of the new government in the state to expand NCC to all institutions of West Bengal.

He assured that the NCC Directorate is committed towards grooming the youth of the state, appreciating the role of cadets, associate officers, permanent instructors and the Group Headquarters in ensuring effective coordination and the successful execution of their assigned responsibilities.

The selfless service rendered by these young cadets stands as a testament to the NCC's enduring commitment to nation-building, community service and the development of responsible citizens, the official said.Their actions have brought laurels to the organisation and reaffirmed the vital role of the NCC in fostering the spirit of service and solidarity within society, he said.



