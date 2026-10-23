YouTube gives users more control over their Home page

YouTube is changing the way viewers discover videos on its Home page. The video platform is rolling out new features designed to give users greater control over the content they see, including prompt-based "Custom Feeds" and a redesigned top navigation menu.

The changes are aimed at making the home experience more personal while also making some of YouTube's most-used sections easier to access.

Create your own Custom Feeds

YouTube started testing Custom Feeds this year and the feature is now spreading to more users as part of the normal Home page experience. Of only using set topic chips people can click the "+" button, at the top of the Home page and say what they want to watch.

Users can enter a specific subject, a particular type of video or even a mood or vibe. YouTube will then generate a dedicated stream of videos based on the prompt. The experience is similar to YouTube Music's ability to create personalised playlists based on written prompts.

Custom Feeds will continue to update when new videos that match the selected interests become available. This means Custom Feeds will not need to be recreated each time users want to see content.

There are limits based on the type of YouTube account. Free users can save up to three Custom Feeds, while YouTube Premium subscribers can have as many as eight. Users can also edit or delete their feeds whenever they choose.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced the feature on X, saying it puts users more firmly in control of their viewing experience. "With custom feeds, we’re giving you the keys to your homepage," Mohan wrote. He also revealed that his first Custom Feed focuses on Bay Area sports highlights.

Subscriptions move to the top

Alongside Custom Feeds, YouTube is testing changes to navigation on its mobile app. The company is experimenting with a simplified top bar on the Home tab, potentially making commonly used sections easier to reach.

The Subscriptions feed will be moved into this new top navigation area, where it will appear alongside permanent shortcuts for Live and Music feeds. Users with active subscriptions will also see a dedicated Movies & TV option in the top bar.

The move could make it easier for viewers to switch between viewers personalised recommendations and viewers’ content. This change means viewers do not have to navigate to the bottom of the screen.

Who can use Custom Feeds?

For now, Custom Feeds are being rolled out to signed-in users in the US who are aged 13 or above and have their language settings set to English. YouTube also requires users to have their watch and search history enabled for the feature to work.

Custom Feeds created through the mobile app will automatically sync with the user's desktop browser, allowing the same personalised streams to be accessed across devices.

YouTube is expected to expand the feature to additional regions in the future, although the company has not provided a specific timeline for a wider rollout.