Kolkata stampede: Second accused of making misleading announcement arrested

Kolkata: Babu Majumdar a.k.a. Kalia, the second accused of making a misleading announcement that triggered panic among devotees at the Durga Puja pandal of Chorbagan Sarbojanin in North Kolkata on the night of October 17, was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the cops first detained and then arrested the prime accused behind the misleading announcement, Sanjib Raha a.k.a. Sentu, who was the treasurer of the organising committee for the Durga Puja pandal of Chorbagan Sarbojanin.

During interrogation, Raha confessed that Majumdar was with him when the misleading announcement was made from a room outside the Puja pandal, which was reserved for the organising committee members and special guests.

Confirming the development, a city police officer said that the investigating officials doubt the misleading announcement was made following instructions from someone else.

While interrogation of Raha has been continuing since Thursday afternoon, the investigating officials will now interrogate Majumdar on the matter. If necessary, both accused will be interrogated simultaneously and together to avoid possibilities of them making contradictory statements.

“There were a number of factors that triggered panic and prompted the devotees within the pandal premises to rush. However, as we feel, the misleading announcement was the crucial factor in triggering panic among the devotees, leading to the stampede. Otherwise, the situation could have been manageable, and probably the loss of so many lives could have been avoided,” the city police officer said.

Like Raha, Majumdar also went absconding since the tragedy took place on the night of October 17. Majumdar is a neighbour of Raha in North Kolkata.

The misleading announcement was made at a time when chaos had already set in within the pandal because of the rain, with those outside trying to get inside, and those within the pandal refusing to go out for the same reason.

At that time, a misleading announcement was made, asking people to evacuate the pandal immediately for fear of the structure collapsing, triggering extreme panic and prompting pilgrims to rush out, with some even moving towards the entry gate to exit, ultimately leading to the stampede.



