Bhatti Vikramarka attends SPF's Raising Day parade, urges for secure Telangana

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the Special Protection Force (SPF) to help make the state safer, saying security is essential to development and investment.

He was speaking at the Telangana Special Protection Force’s 36th Raising Day parade, held on Friday at the TG SPF Security Academy in Ameenpur, Hyderabad. SPF Director-General Swati Lakra and Home Principal Secretary Shikha Goel also attended and congratulated personnel on the occasion.

Vikramarka said he was pleased to witness the force’s discipline and commitment to service. He described its 36-year contribution as invaluable and said the government was committed to protecting the public.

The SPF provides specialist security at key sites, including the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly, High Court, Nagarjuna Sagar project, major temples, government hospitals, power plants and central government establishments. Its motto, “Protection for Progress”, reflects the link between public safety and development, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised SPF personnel responsible for security at power plants in Jaipur, Yadadri and Bhadradri Kothagudem. “Power plants bring light, and it is the SPF that bears the responsibility of safeguarding that light,” he said, adding that the security sector had changed significantly over the past 35 years.

He said the effectiveness of a security force should not be judged by its weapons alone, but by the discipline, judgement, integrity and sense of responsibility of its personnel. SPF officers use modern equipment, including drones, CCTV cameras and specialist kits, and have a dedicated training facility in Ameenpur, he said.

Vikramarka also recognised the force’s work during festivals and emergencies, when personnel may have to spend time away from their families. He thanked their families for sharing the demands of the job.

The government is planning further development, he said, and the system protecting those initiatives must be strong to ensure their long-term success. He urged the SPF to help shape Telangana into a secure state and strengthen the government’s standing through its work.