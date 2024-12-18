Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has dismissed claims that his satellite internet service, Starlink, was being used in Manipur, a region currently experiencing ethnic violence. The claims arose after security forces seized internet devices, including one with a Starlink logo, during a raid in Imphal East. Following the discovery, social media users speculated that the technology could be misused by insurgents.

Musk responded on Twitter, stating, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India." His statement came amid growing federal investigations into SpaceX's operations and its compliance with national security protocols. The United States Air Force and the Department of Defence Inspector General have been scrutinizing SpaceX for potential national security risks, particularly concerning its satellite technology.

Despite Musk’s assertion, the Department of Defence and other government agencies are investigating how Starlink devices made their way to the conflict-ridden state of Manipur. SpaceX has faced increasing pressure over its regulatory compliance, especially after the company’s technology was found in a region under intense government scrutiny. The Inspector General investigation is focused on whether SpaceX has adhered to defence protocols and if it has fully complied with its reporting obligations.

Musk's foreign interactions have also raised concerns within the Air Force, especially regarding SpaceX’s potential security risks related to classified information. This follows several Musk high-profile controversies involving his global business dealings, which have sparked debates on SpaceX transparency.

The allegations come at a time when Musk is under close watch for his national security impact, with the Department of Defence intensifying its government probes into SpaceX's compliance with security and regulatory standards. Musk’s dealings with global leaders have also raised alarms over his role in shaping the future of satellite technology, and the potential implications on both national and international security.

The recovery of the Starlink-like devices has prompted renewed investigations into SpaceX's operations and its role in maintaining national security. With SpaceX continuing to push the boundaries of satellite technology, questions about its role in government oversight and the broader implications of its security clearance denial remain a matter of concern.