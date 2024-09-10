India Urged to Broaden Suicide Prevention Beyond Mental Health

On World Suicide Prevention Day, experts have called for a broader approach to tackle suicide rates in India, emphasizing that focusing solely on mental health may not be enough. The alarming suicide rates in India, which account for 17% of global suicides, highlight the need for a more comprehensive strategy.

While mental health support is crucial, experts argue that other factors such as socio-economic stress, unemployment, family dynamics, and lack of community support also play a significant role in suicide cases. To effectively address the crisis, suicide prevention initiatives must consider a holistic approach that includes better socio-economic policies, community-based interventions, and educational reforms to promote resilience and coping mechanisms.

In recent years, India has made strides in increasing mental health awareness, but gaps remain in the accessibility and affordability of mental health services. Alongside mental health reform, efforts should also focus on reducing stigma, improving social security, and providing resources for at-risk populations, especially the youth and rural communities.

With the theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 being "Creating Hope Through Action," experts urge policymakers, health professionals, and communities to work together to broaden the focus of suicide prevention. A multi-dimensional strategy, they believe, is the key to reducing suicide rates and saving lives.