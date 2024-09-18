Telangana Seeks Centre's Help to Waive Irrigation Project Loans

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called upon the Union government to urge central financial institutions to reduce or completely waive the interest on loans taken by the previous government for irrigation projects in Telangana. He highlighted that these loans have become a significant financial strain on the current administration and requested that the debt either be fully waived or at least partially reduced to ease the burden.

During his participation at the 8th International Water Week Summit – 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi on Tuesday, Reddy made a strong appeal for greater cooperation and support from the Centre to complement the state’s ongoing efforts. He noted that while the Union government has allocated substantial funds for infrastructure development across the country, similar financial backing should be provided for Telangana's irrigation projects. He also sought expedited approvals and additional financial assistance to speed up the completion of these essential water-related initiatives.

Reddy emphasized the Telangana government's ambitious goal of developing new irrigation facilities to cover nearly six lakh acres of land annually. The state has earmarked Rs 29,000 crore in its Budget for the irrigation sector, underscoring the priority placed on water resource development.

A key appeal during his speech was directed towards securing the necessary clearances for the Sammakka-Saralamma project, a vital irrigation initiative that requires consultation with the government of Chhattisgarh. Reddy requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to expedite the process of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Chhattisgarh to move forward with the project. He also reiterated the need for financial relief in the form of interest waivers or reductions on past loans.

On the sidelines of the summit, Reddy held discussions with representatives from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, seeking soft loans to further support Telangana’s irrigation projects. Additionally, he engaged in talks with Chhattisgarh Irrigation Minister Kedar Kashyap, focusing on resolving the issues surrounding the Sammakka-Saralamma project, part of which lies in Chhattisgarh, making cooperation between the two states essential for its completion.

The Telangana government continues to push for enhanced irrigation infrastructure to support the state's agrarian economy and meet its growing water needs.