A packed house at Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Fest

K K Raina and Ila Arun in Ye Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke on Day 2 of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival
K K Raina and Ila Arun in 'Ye Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke' on Day 2 of 'Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival

Highlights

The second day of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2021 saw full house turns out people were thoroughly entertained with a meaningful piece by Surnai Theatre Mumbai. Written by Ila Arun, directed by K K Raina and featuring the two veteran actors alongside Vikrant Mishra.

The play was a hilarious and heart-warming take on two senior citizens who meet and fall in love with each other during their daily sojourns to a park during the pandemic. The play highlighted many constraints, faced during the pandemic, particularly loneliness.

Audiences commended the Foundation and Festival for bringing such a positive and original piece of theatre to Hyderabad. It was the premiere show of the play.

