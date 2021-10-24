A packed house at Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Fest

The second day of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2021 saw full house turns out people were thoroughly entertained with a meaningful piece by Surnai Theatre Mumbai. Written by Ila Arun, directed by K K Raina and featuring the two veteran actors alongside Vikrant Mishra.

The play was a hilarious and heart-warming take on two senior citizens who meet and fall in love with each other during their daily sojourns to a park during the pandemic. The play highlighted many constraints, faced during the pandemic, particularly loneliness.

Audiences commended the Foundation and Festival for bringing such a positive and original piece of theatre to Hyderabad. It was the premiere show of the play.