Live
- Telugu directors look beyond borders as top stars remain unavailable
- SLB’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ takes OTT by storm
- PoK, an integral part of India, is back in national consciousness: EAM Jaishankar
- Fresh Jolt to Congress: National media co-ordinator Radhika Khera quits party
- IAF convoy attack: Several detained amid search operation to trace terrorists in J&K's Poonch
- INDIA bloc has no PM candidate: Amit Shah criticises Opposition, targets Jagan in Andhra rally
- Do not vote for SP, they are terrorist supporters: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- YS Jagan to Intensify Campaign, here is schedule for tomorrow
- Punjab Kings restrict Chennai Super Kings to modest 167 for 9
- ISSF World Cup Baku: Trap shooter Vivaan misses final, bows out in shoot-off
Just In
New Covid variant 'FLiRT' capable of evading the immune system: Experts
The new Covid-19 variant 'FLiRT', which is spreading fast in the US, is capable of evading the immune system due to a trans substitution of amino acids between two spike proteins, the experts said on Sunday.
The new Covid-19 variant 'FLiRT', which is spreading fast in the US, is capable of evading the immune system due to a trans substitution of amino acids between two spike proteins, the experts said on Sunday.
FLiRT, which belongs to Omicron's JN.1 lineage, is rapidly replacing the previous variant, Eris, in the US, the UK, New Zealand, and South Korea, according to Rajeev Gupta, Director of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.
"A recent increase in hospitalisation rates in these countries has been attributed to this variant; however, it has remained a relatively small wave. The overall mortality rate has not increased," Gupta told IANS.
According to the Infectious Disease Society of America, the nickname 'FLiRT' is based on the technical names for their mutations.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reclassified it as a variant of interest and advised close monitoring.
According to Dhiren Gupta, a Pediatric Intensivist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, these new strains will keep emerging.
"Fortunately, none of the Omicron lineage is able to induce significant lung damage as delta strain did but limited to the upper respiratory tract. The surveillance and vigilance should be kept for major drift in virus," he said.
According to the experts, the increased use of monoclonal antibodies could be driving this mutation.
The symptoms of the new variant are similar to those of other Omicron subvariants, such as sore throat, cough, fatigue, nasal congestion, runny nose, headache, muscle aches, fever, and possible loss of taste and smell, the experts mentioned.