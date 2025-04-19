Actress Aishwarya Rajesh Grand Opening of Kanaka Vasthra Silks – A New Legacy in Kanjivaram Elegance at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Kanaka Vasthra Silks, the newest name in premium ethnic wear, is proud to announce the grand opening of its 1st flagship store on located at Metro Pillar No. 685, Opp. Bramharamba Theatre, Near JNTU Metro Station, Kukatpally.

Dedicated to the timeless beauty of pure Kanjivaram sarees, Kanaka Vasthra Silks is poised to become a one-stop destination for a wide array of luxurious silks and traditional weaves.

Gracing the occasion as the *celebrity guest and showstopper* is the elegant *Aishwarya Rajesh*, who will be adorning one of our signature Kanjivaram sarees – a symbol of heritage and grandeur.

Kanaka Vasthra Silks Management Team:

- Pothamshetty Srinivasulu – Director

- Maturi Pavan Kumar – Director

- Junna Rohit Reddy – Director

- B. Nagashree Reddy – Director

With the extended support of:

- Junna Shekar Reddy – Junna Solars

- Konijeti Venkateshwara Gupta – Director, Flow Gen Hydro Energy Ltd

- Konijeti Mallikarjuna Prasad – Kriya Jewellers

- V. Vijay Kumar – Vision VVK Housing

Join us in celebrating the fusion of tradition and style at Kanaka Vasthra Silks – where every saree tells a story.



