APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023: Most Inspiring Quotes by the Missile Man of India

APJ ABDUL KALAM DEATH ANNIVERSARY 2023: On the death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India's “Missile Man” is fondly remembered by the nation. Dr Kalam's life journey spanned remarkable achievements as an aerospace scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). His endearing personality earned him the title of “President of the People”, due to his genuine simplicity and deep connection with the people. Dr Kalam had humble beginnings. He used to sell newspapers for a living.

Dr Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, while lecturing at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, Meghalaya. On the occasion of his death anniversary, let's take a look at some of his inspirational quotes to inspire the youth.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023: Inspirational Quotes

1. If you FAIL, never give up because F.A.I.L. means "First Attempt in Learning". END is not the end; in fact E.N.D. means "Effort Never Dies". If you get NO as an answer, remember N.O. means "Next Opportunity".

2. All Birds find shelter during a rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above the Clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference!!!

3. Confidence and Hard work is the best medicine to kill the disease called failure. It will make you successful person.

4. Don’t read success stories, you will only get a message. Read failure stories, you will get some ideas to get success.

5. You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.

6. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.

7. One Best Book is Equal To Hundred Good Friends But One Good Friend is Equal To A Library.

8. Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.

9. Difficulties in your life do not come to destroy you, but to help you realise your hidden potential and power, let difficulties know that you too are difficult.

