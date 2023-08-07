AstaGuru presents a celebration of global history and heritage with ‘Imperial Treasures’ Auction

AstaGuru’s upcoming ‘Imperial Treasures’ Auction will showcase an extraordinary assortment of antiques and rare collectibles predominately from 19th and 20th century India, China, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, among other places. An ode to the rich design aesthetics and traditions from these disparate cultures, the curation steeped in maximalism includes ceramics, furniture, crystal chandeliers, fine silver, vintage clocks, and other decorative items. The auction is scheduled for August 12-13, 2023.

Talking about the auction, Rushaad Dastur, Auction Specialist, AstaGuru Auction House, “The resounding success of ‘Imperial Treasures’ auction is a testament to the magnetic allure of fine antique décor items steeped in history. The extraordinary collection for the upcoming auction offers a chance to own pieces that hold historical significance and artistic brilliance. Our esteemed clientele has displayed a keen interest in the antique segment, and through the fine curation process, we are dedicated to showcase rare and remarkable vintage collectibles. Our objective is to cater to their diverse tastes by offering the very best in 19th and 20th-century design aesthetics, providing an enriching experience for collectors and connoisseurs.”

Lot no. 41 is a beautiful antique gold hookah base, set in gold and white metal with table-cut diamonds, rose-cut diamonds and rubies within foiled surrounds. The ornate tapering hookah base was executed

with applied openwork botch scroll and foliate panels. It is estimated to be acquired at INR 1,80,00,000 – 2,20,00,000.

An exquisite collection of glass and crystal chandeliers, along with other light fixtures by renowned markers including F. & C. Osler, Baccarat, René Lalique, Murano, will be showcased in the auction. Lot no. 4 is a ten-light tent & waterfall Victorian chandelier by F. & C. Osler, featuring a classic tent & waterfall design. Executed Circa 1850, it is offered at an estimate of INR 10,00,000 – 12,00,000. Lot no. 26 is a magnificent Murano glass floral chandelier. For ages, the famous island of Murano in Venice, Italy has been home to some of the greatest glassblowers in history, and is considered by many to be the most influential glassmaking hub. The main body of the offered lot consists of Venetian colour glass flowers terminating in a large receiver bowl decorated with a bouquet of flowers. The chandelier is unique owing to its wide receiver bowl and stylised Murano glass arms. It is offered at an estimate of INR 60, 00,000 – 80,00,000.

The auction will also showcase an extraordinary selection of ornate vintage clocks. One of these, lot no. 20, is a majestic white onyx & gilt bronze pedestal clock designed in a neoclassical style. The front of the clock opens to showcase three shelves, the sides of the clock decorated with arched frames in ormolu. This lot is offered with an estimate of INR 40,00,000 – 60,00,000. Another extraordinary timepiece, lot

no. 37, is a large French Boulle clock named after the renowned French cabinet maker and artist André-Charles Boulle. An ornate foliate design decorates the sides, and ormolu mounts above the feet, front and top of the clock. It is estimated to be acquired at INR 14,00,000 – 20,00,000.

The auction also boasts a meticulously curated selection of vintage silver, each piece embodying a storied history and artistic brilliance. Lot no. 35 is a large Art Deco silver trophy crafted in tapering form, with the two handles surmounted by eagles. Executed Circa 1920, it is estimated to be acquired at a value of INR 20, 00,000 – 25, 00,000.

Another important highlight of the auction is an exquisite pair of large marble lions executed in 1925 after great Neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova. Inspired by Canova’s plaster models that were gifted to Accademia delle Belle Arti, Venice in 1840, the pair of marble lions are depicted as majestic guardians, with a flowing mane, muscular structure and an intense gaze. This lot is estimated to be sold at INR 40,00,000 – 60,00,000.

The auction will also offer an exceptional collection of vintage ceramics with intricate designs. Lot no. 5 is a large Naples Capodimonte Vase. The body depicts a vivid foliage scene with people at work. Each handle features two faces on the base. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 8,00,000 – 10,00,000.

Lot no. 8, is a rare double gourd Satsuma Vase executed in colours gold, red and blue with multiple panels depicting noblemen. Belonging to the Meiji period, it is estimated to be sold at INR 10,00,000 – 12,00,000.