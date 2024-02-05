Battlefield to Boardroom: Meet Himani Thapliyal

After years of dedicating themselves to serving our nation, military veterans often bring their diverse skillsets and unwavering dedication to new fields. Their skills in leadership, agility and problem-solving under pressure are invaluable assets in any field. Recognising this potential, Amazon has become one of the pioneers by launching the Military Program in 2019, a dedicated initiative designed to help veterans seamlessly transition from their distinguished service to the dynamic corporate world. This transformative program, with its personalised support and tailored training, has empowered many veterans like Himani Thapliyal, who leveraged her expertise honed in the Indian Army to excel at Amazon.

Himani’s narrative unfolds a spirit of adaptability and leadership in her 14 years of career in the army. As the first woman army officer in her regiment, she tackled every obstacle head-on and performed variety of military duties. She joined in 2021, Himani’s leadership shines in her role as a cluster manager in the Security, Loss & Prevention division. Her role includes managing security and loss prevention metrics for the company.

Himani isn’t just a passive beneficiary of Amazon’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives; she’s an active participant. As part of her role, Himani also trains some of the company’s senior employees under Amazon Women In Security (AWIS) program, which has given her an opportunity to oversee training initiatives for employees in the Asia Pacific region. Himani shares, “Here, I take great pride in leading a team that authentically reflects the diversity of our global community. Collaboratively, we’ve pioneered transformative initiatives for AWIS members—engaging in monthly events, targeted training, and country-specific programs. Additionally, as a course facilitator for the Global Security Academy, I am privileged to assist new joiners worldwide in their journey towards professional excellence.” She also facilitates ‘Listening Circles’, a program to support women employees via open conversation with leaders; and help participate in mentoring platforms to help them grow in their career.

Offering insights on the advantage of hiring military veterans, she states, “Military veterans bring indispensable experience along with their resourcefulness and discipline. Implementing a supportive ‘hand holding’ approach for first-time transitioning veterans can yield remarkable results within the organization. Through their actions, veterans exemplify the fullest trust earned, showcasing the profound impact of their behaviour on fostering trust and cohesion within the workplace.” Beyond her role, Himani nurtures a passion for reading and engaging in outdoor activity, which helps her stay refreshed and motivated.