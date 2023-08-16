Celebrate in Style: Quick Makeup Tips for a Gorgeous Hariyali Teej Look

The vibrant festival of Hariyali Teej is just around the corner, and it's the perfect time to immerse yourself in the joyous celebrations. As we welcome the monsoon season, this auspicious occasion calls for a stunning and fresh look that complements the festivities. Whether you're attending a traditional event or celebrating at home with loved ones, here are some quick and easy makeup tips by Anchal Malhotra Chadha, Beauty Expert and Director of Milap Cosmetics, to achieve a gorgeous Hariyali Teej look.

1. Start with a Hydrating Base

A flawless makeup look begins with a well-hydrated canvas. Before applying any makeup, ensure your skin is moisturized and prepped. Opt for a lightweight, hydrating primer that will not only make your makeup last longer but also keep your skin nourished throughout the day. On this rainy occasion, choose a water-based foundation for a natural and dewy finish, reflecting the freshness of the season.

2. Embrace the Monsoon Colours

Hariyali Teej is all about embracing the beauty of nature and the monsoon season. Incorporate the vibrant hues of green, blue, and yellow into your makeup to capture the essence of the festival. Add a touch of green eyeshadow to your lids or create a mesmerising blue-winged eyeliner to accentuate your eyes. A pop of yellow on the inner corners of your eyes will instantly brighten up your look and bring out the festive spirit.

3. Accentuate with Kajal and Mascara

Define your eyes with smudge-proof kajal to accentuate them. Choose a deep black or dark green kajal to complement the monsoon theme. For a subtle yet elegant look, apply a thin line on your waterline and smudge it slightly on your lower lash line. Finish off your eye makeup with a few coats of waterproof mascara to open up your eyes and make them stand out even more.

4. Get Cheeky with Rosy Blush

Bring out the natural blush on your cheeks with rosy blush that mimics the soft hues of blooming flowers. Apply blush to the top of your cheekbones and blend it upwards towards your temple for a fresh and youthful look. A touch of blush can instantly brighten up your face and add a radiant glow that completes the joyous celebration of Hariyali Teej.

5. Opt for a Long-Lasting Lip Colour

Choose a long-lasting lip color in a shade that complements your overall look. Choose a classic red for a bold statement or a soft pink for a more subtle touch. To make sure your lip color lasts all day, start with a lip primer and then line your lips with lip liner before applying your chosen shade. Wipe off excess color with a tissue and reapply for a seamless finish that will last through all celebrations.

6. Set Your Makeup for a Lasting Glow

To ensure your makeup stays fresh and intact, set it with a setting spray that locks in your look and imparts a natural glow. A setting spray not only helps your makeup withstand the monsoon season but also keeps your skin hydrated and glowing. Look for a setting spray that imparts a dewy finish to accentuate the beauty of the season.

Conclusion

Hariyali Teej is a celebration of love, joy, and nature's bountiful beauty. With these quick and easy makeup tips, you can embrace the essence of the festival and look absolutely stunning while doing so. Remember, the key is to keep it fresh, vibrant, and in sync with the monsoon theme. Let your inner beauty shine through, and radiate happiness and positivity as you celebrate this auspicious occasion with your loved ones.

Wishing you all a delightful Hariyali Teej filled with love, laughter, and a gorgeous makeup look!