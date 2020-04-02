Disha Patani's Amazing 'Summer Pink Glowy'Makeup Tutorial

It's lock downtime!!! We are happily enjoying at home, aren't you??? Instead of feeling bored, keep yourselves occupied by doing some of the other activity and enjoy this period with your lovely family.

Well, to make you stay occupied we Hans India have come up with an amazing way!!! We have come up with an easy yet effective makeup tutorial for all the beginners straight from Disha Patani's YouTube channel.

Yes… This B-Town lass has started her own channel and is making her fans go awestruck with her tutorials. The same way she dropped the makeup video of 'Summer Pink Glowy Makeup' tutorial a few days back and we Hans India jotted down a write-up to make our readers stay occupied in this lockdown period… Have a look at the step-by-step process!

Step One: BB Cream

First of all, you need to go with the BB cream base. Take out a medium-size brush and dip it into BB cream. Then apply it all over your face and neck covering the under-eye area, upper lips and nose without fail. Then take a makeup puff and blend it all over your face.

Step Two: Concealer

Take a fluffy brush and apply the concealer to your under-eye area and nose as well. Blend it all over your eyes with the makeup puff and forehead as well.

Step Three: Translucent Loose Powder (Compact)

Take another fluffy brush and dip it into powder. Dust it all over your face every lightly.

Step Four: Pink Coral Eyeshadow Palette

• Pick the baby pink eyeshadow with your thin brush and then apply it all over your lids. Then use the same colour for your lower lash line too.

• Then pick the light pink shade as shown in the video and apply it all over your lids blending both shades.

• Next, go with slightly dark pink shade as shown in the video and apply it on your eyelids.

• Then comes the glitter shade for your centre of the lids. Pick the shade with your finger and apply it to the centre of the lids and brow bones as well. Then blend it well with a makeup brush.

Step Five: Red Eyeliner For Lower Lash Line

Pick the red eyeliner and draw the curvy line along the lower lash line perfectly and slightly blend it with a brush.

Step Six: Lash Curler And Mascara

• Give a beautiful curly shape to your lashes with the lash curler.

• Next comes the mascara… Carefully take out the mascara wand add dark shade to your lashes making them defined.

Step Seven: Bronzer And Blush

• Now comes the Bronzer, take a fluffy brush and apply the bronzer on to your upper cheekbone blending it towards the ends of ears and hairline. Then add some glitter to the same points of your face and slightly on the forehead as well.

• Thereafter go with pink shaded blush… Apply it on to your whole cheeks with a fluffy brush.

Step Eight: Eyeshadow Topper, Highlighter And Brow Gel

• Pick a shimmery eyeshadow topper with your finger and then add it to your lids.

• Next, pick the gold liquid highlighter and apply it on your upper cheekbones and ends of brow bone with your finger.

• Now pick the brown coloured brow gel and brush up the hair with gel on your brows and add a defined colour to your brows.

Step Nine: Maroon Lipstick, Lip Gloss

• Pick the lipstick and apply in on to your beautiful pouts making them more dramatic.

• Pick the glitter lip gloss and brush it on your lips giving them a glittery finish.

• Then again slightly dust the compact powder on to your entire face.

Step Ten: Finally, The Makeup Setting Spray

Spritz the spray on to your face keeping it an arm's length and let it dry on its own.

That's it! Your makeup is done!!! Have a look at your face in the mirror and get awestruck. All the 'Summer Pink Glowy Makeup' is all yours!!! Steal the hearts and add excess blush to your cheeks with all wonderful compliments!!!

Have A Look At The Video For Better understanding:

Stay safe at home and try this makeup tutorial to become a pro when you are on to parties this Summer!!!

