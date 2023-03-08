How to Get increased Fairness with Rice Flour?

Environmental stressors, as well as lifestyle choice, takes a toll on our skin, thus making it both dull as well as lifeless, long exposure to sun, dust and pollution leads to dark spots, dark patches and pigmentation on our delicate skin.

If you are looking as to how to combat these and receive fresh, fair and glowing skin, then you have come to the right place. A quick method of receiving your gorgeous skin tone back is to apply an easy homemade rice powder face mask.

To get instant fairness in all-natural skin routine without any harsh chemicals.

How to make rice powder?

Yes, preparing the main ingredient for this fairness routine is fairly easy. All you require to do, just grind plain uncooked rice into a fine powder. This simple substance has got magical benefits for our skin and for thousands of years they have been used in Asian nations, especially by geishas in Japan.

Rice powder is very high in 3 components -PABA(para aminobezoic acid), ferulic acid and allantoin. These shield the skin from sun damage and pollution and help in healing as well as skin repair. It is also rich in antioxidants that would help in reverse the signs of ageing and offers healthy, youthful looking skin.

Rice Powder Benefits

One of the most widely used products in the world, rice powder is known to have few unbelievable benefits for your skin.

-Rice powder is also known to lighten your skin's complexion, giving it a natural and glowing look and also helps in generating flawless skin. In fact, it is also used to treat uneven pigmentation on your face and neck.

-The ferulic acid content in rice powder acts as a natural sunscreen although very mild, for the skin and works, up to a certain degree to protect your skin from harmful UV radiation during the day.

-Rice powder is not exactly smooth, it also doubles up as good exfoliator and expertly removes the dead skin cells and acumen from your face and neck, giving it a glowing and dewy look.

Rice powder helps you Glow

There are a number of ways to use rice powder to receive flawless and clear skin. Take a look at five of the most popular methods below that would give you glowing, fair and lighter complexion in couple of days.

As a face Mask

You can combine two tablespoons of rice powder, one teaspoon of lemon juice and olive oil each in a bowl with a few drops of honey. Mix it thoroughly until it forms a dense paste. Apply it onto your face and wash it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes and apply moisturizer after. Do this once a week for skin glow.

Help your makeup last longer

You can combine equal part of rice powder along with the corn starch powder and you have yourself a translucent powder that would not only help prevent your skin from looking oily throughout the day, but it would also help your makeup last for a longer period of time and help you have both brighter as well as brighter and lighter complexion.

As a skin Rejuvenator

Combine two tablespoons of rice powder with yoghurt with one tablespoon of honey and mashed apples. Mix it thoroughly and apply it on to your face with a brush, leave it for thirty minutes and then wash it off using lukewarm water. Do this twice, a week and watch your both dead and dull looking skin come to life right in front of your eyes.

To soothe away sunburns

Combine one teaspoon of rice powder with a few drops of cucumber juice and lemon juice to form a thick paste. Apply it on your skin and let it dry. As soon as it tightens, wash it off. This would help in reducing the pigmentation, tanning and help fight the damaging effects on the sun on your skin.

For skin tightening

You must take on egg white and combine it with one tablespoon of rice powder. Mix it thoroughly until it becomes a foamy paste. Generously apply a thick layer of it, on your face as well as neck and allow it to dry naturally, before washing it off with lukewarm water. The amino acid content in both the ingr3edients it off with lukewarm water. The amino acid content in both the ingredients will together would tighten the skin and reduce the size of pores.