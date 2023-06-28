Makeup tips to follow on Eid al-Adha 2023

Eid is a special occasion where Muslims all over the world come together to celebrate. On this day, it's important to look your best, and makeup plays a significant role in enhancing your overall appearance. Here are some makeup tips to keep in mind for Eid al-Adha:

1. Prep your skin: Before applying makeup, it's essential to prep your skin. Cleanse your face, apply a moisturizer, and let it absorb into your skin for a few minutes. You can also use a primer to create a smooth canvas for your makeup.

2. Choose the right foundation: Pick a foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly. If you're unsure about your shade, get matched at a makeup store or beauty counter. Also, go for a long-lasting formula so that your makeup stays intact throughout the day.

3. Highlight your eyes: Eid is a great occasion to play up your eyes. Use eyeshadows in rich, bold colors like gold, bronze, or burgundy, which will complement your Eid outfit. Use eyeliner and mascara to define your lashes and make your eyes look more prominent.

4. Use a blush: A blush can add a healthy flush of color to your cheeks and make your skin look more vibrant. Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it to the apples of your cheeks.

5. Pick a long-lasting lipstick: Choose a lipstick that is long-lasting and won't smudge or transfer easily. You can go for a bold shade like red or keep it subtle with a nude shade.

6. Don't forget the finishing touches: Use a setting spray to keep your makeup in place all day long. You can also use a highlighter on the high points of your face to add a subtle glow.

Remember, the key to great makeup is to enhance your natural features and not overpower them. Keep your makeup simple yet elegant, and you'll look and feel stunning on Eid!