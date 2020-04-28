Mrunal Thakur Shows Of Her Makeup Skills On Cosmopolitan WHF Magazine Cover Page
Small screen diva Mrunal Thakur is all known for her glam avatars… She always her fans go gaga over her with her oh-so-glamorous avatars.
As the whole country is facing lockdown, even the photo shoots for magazine covers are also not possible.
We have already seen Janhvi Kapoor's photoshoot from home. Now, it is the turn of small screen diva Mrunal Thakur… She turned into a cover girl for Cosmopolitan magazine. This time, it is all about makeup, not the fashion tale!
Mrunal killed it with her funky glam tale and made us go jaw dropped… Have a look!
Page 80: The Celebrity Beauty Edit! For @cosmoindia's WFH Issue, 3 actors showcase their make-up skills while recreating some of Spring/Summer 2020's biggest beauty trends. #CosmoWorkFromHome . First up, Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016 )who gave the classic red lip a bright twist with yellow eyeliner. . @cosmoindia: Did you enjoy photographing this beauty feature from home? @mrunalofficial2016: "I was very excited as this is the first time I am collaborating with Cosmo India. The concept is very cool and the moodboard looked super-fun. My sister (Lochan Thakur @missblender )helped me with my make-up, and she suggested the bold mouth with bright liner combo. And I loved styling myself for this editorial." . C: Tell us about the process... MT: "It was a lot of fun. It just took 30 minutes for the make-up and I wore all the necklaces I had in my jewellery box for that 'extra' vibe!" My sister photographed me, although I was directing her. She is my all-time photographer and also my make-up artist!" . C: Did you like the final images? MT: "I am very happy with them...I don't think I have looked so hot! [Laughs]. The lockdown has taken a toll on my mental health and Cosmo motivated me to glam up and it really felt good. I am rather motivated to do more such shoots now. So thank you, Cosmo!" . . . . . . . . . . . . . #mrunalthakur #makeuptrends2020 #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodbeauty #bollywoodmakeup #makeupinspo #makeupideas #makeuptutorial #makeupideas #makeuplooks #workfromhome #isolation #selfisolation #isolationlife #covid19 #workfromhomeindia #isolationindia #athome #indiaathome #celebritiesathome #stayhome #withme #quarantineandchill #untiltomorrow #flattenthecurve #quarantine #quarantinelife #quarentinaclub #quarantineindia
Wow… Mrunal is just awesome in these images… She is seen wearing a denim outfit and added towel turban to her hair! But what made us go awestruck is, her funky makeup!!! Mrunal went bright with her lips adding statement red lipstick and added a big twist to the eye makeup with her yellow winged eyes. She also blended her eyelashes with fin-shaped shimmery yellow shade and made us go jaw dropped! Those black sunnies are an extra oomph factor for her cover page attire.
This definitely a big glam game and that too when the pics are shot at home, then it is a great move by Mrunal. Coming to her funky accessories, the stack of gold chains and over-sized earrings made her look fabulous!!!
Mrunal you killed it this time and topped the glam charts!!!