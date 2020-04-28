Mrunal Thakur Shows Of Her Makeup Skills On Cosmopolitan WHF Magazine Cover Page

Small screen diva Mrunal Thakur is all known for her glam avatars… She always her fans go gaga over her with her oh-so-glamorous avatars. As the whole country is facing lockdown, even the photo shoots for magazine covers are also not possible.

We have already seen Janhvi Kapoor's photoshoot from home. Now, it is the turn of small screen diva Mrunal Thakur… She turned into a cover girl for Cosmopolitan magazine. This time, it is all about makeup, not the fashion tale!

Mrunal killed it with her funky glam tale and made us go jaw dropped… Have a look!

Wow… Mrunal is just awesome in these images… She is seen wearing a denim outfit and added towel turban to her hair! But what made us go awestruck is, her funky makeup!!! Mrunal went bright with her lips adding statement red lipstick and added a big twist to the eye makeup with her yellow winged eyes. She also blended her eyelashes with fin-shaped shimmery yellow shade and made us go jaw dropped! Those black sunnies are an extra oomph factor for her cover page attire.



This definitely a big glam game and that too when the pics are shot at home, then it is a great move by Mrunal. Coming to her funky accessories, the stack of gold chains and over-sized earrings made her look fabulous!!!

Mrunal you killed it this time and topped the glam charts!!!