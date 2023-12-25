Onion for beauty

Onions are something almost every household can’t do without. But if you think onions are used only in kitchens and are good to be used only there, you are wrong. Known for its strong flavor and sharp and pungent taste, Onion is a natural ingredient that is easily and widely available and can be added to your beauty regime instantly.

Onions are the most versatile vegetables of all in terms of their properties, taste, and health benefits. It is believed that every part of an onion has a healthy component. The vegetable is a surprisingly rich source of skin-friendly acids and compounds. The infamous tearjerker might even help soften your skin if you apply it just right.

Onions have a fair share of vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, B6, potassium, etc. Onions have excellent quercetin content, a fantastic antioxidant to ward off free radicals. This quercetin is also found to inhibit inflammation in our bodies.

Onion juice, most popularly known as onion hair oil is an amazing home remedy for a lot of skin, and hair-related problems. Onion hair oil is the extracted juice from an onion that is applied to the scalp and hair.

All you need to do is chop onions into smaller pieces and blend them in a mixer till they form a juice. Then apply it directly to the hair. For the skin, it would be better to add additional ingredients like lemon or yogurt, for onion could sting a little. Onion juice makes your skin soft and supple.

l Take a fresh, medium-sized onion, cut it into small pieces, and puree it. Dip a cotton ball into it apply it all over your skin and leave it for 30 minutes. This will help in reducing the fine lines and wrinkles on the skin.

When applied directly on the skin, onions help in getting rid of toxins from the skin, therefore preventing the risk of any skin infections. It keeps the skin healthy and glowing.

l Peel one onion and clean it well. Cut into several pieces and put it in the blender with water to turn it into a puree. Add the honey into a puree and mix them well. Apply the mixture to the skin. Spread it over spots and blemishes. Rinse with warm water after a few minutes. Blemishes will gradually start to clear.

l Mix onion juice and fresh yogurt in equal quantities. Massage your face with this mixture, using gentle circular movements for 10 to 15 minutes. Wash your face with a deep cleanser. You can try it once in a week for optimum results.

l Take 1 bowl of onion skin and throw it in the blender. Add 1 tablespoon of rose water, and blend it to make a thick paste. Once done, evenly apply on your skin skipping your eyes. Let it sit and dry for 10 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

l You can also take one tablespoon of onion juice and add one tablespoon of olive oil or almond oil to it. Blend well and apply to your skin. After 20 minutes, wash off with cold water.

l Cook slow-cooked oatmeal for 20 minutes, then allow it to cool. Blend a peeled medium onion until it has a paste-like consistency. Mix onion paste with oatmeal and 1 tablespoon honey. Apply an onion-oatmeal mask to your face and rinse off after 10 minutes.

l To make an onion extract gel, combine approximately 1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed onion juice with 1 tablespoon of pure aloe vera. Apply gel topically to the scar. Leave on for a few minutes, then rinse off and moisturize the area.

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)