Best Time to Eat Mangoes: Healthy Pairings for Energy and Radiant Skin

Mangoes, often referred to as the "king of fruits," are a beloved summer treat known for their juicy sweetness and nutritional richness. Loaded with essential vitamins like A, C, and E, along with antioxidants and digestive enzymes, mangoes make a tasty and beneficial addition to your diet. However, knowing the right quantity and time to eat them can make all the difference in maximising their health benefits.

How Many Mangoes Should You Eat in a Day?

For a healthy adult, consuming one medium-sized mango per day is generally recommended. This portion typically contains around 120–150 calories and about 45 grams of natural sugar. While mangoes are naturally sweet, they also come with essential nutrients, making them far more than empty calories.

If you're monitoring your blood sugar—especially if you have diabetes—moderation is key. Pairing mangoes with a source of protein or healthy fat can help prevent blood sugar spikes by slowing down sugar absorption.

Ideal Times to Enjoy Mangoes

1. Morning: The Optimal Time

Mornings are considered the best time to consume mangoes. With a higher metabolic rate earlier in the day, your body can better process the fruit’s natural sugars and make use of its energy-boosting nutrients.

2. Post-Workout: Quick Energy Replenishment

After a workout, mangoes serve as a great snack to replenish glycogen stores. Their natural sugars and nutrients offer a healthier and more satisfying option compared to most processed protein bars.

3. Avoid Late-Night Consumption

Consuming mangoes late at night—especially in the form of milkshakes or desserts—can result in excess calorie intake and potential sleep disruption due to the sugar content. It’s best to avoid them during nighttime hours.

Healthy and Tasty Mango Pairings

Pairing mangoes with the right foods can elevate their health benefits and enhance their flavour profile. These combinations help in maintaining energy levels, supporting digestion, and promoting a natural glow.

- Yogurt

Combining mango with yogurt not only enhances its taste but also adds protein, which helps balance the sugar content and supports digestion.

- Nuts

A handful of nuts such as almonds or walnuts, when eaten with mangoes, slows down sugar absorption, providing a steady release of energy.

- Chia Seeds

Rich in fiber, chia seeds add texture and bulk to your mango dish. They help you stay full longer and aid in digestion.

Mangoes are more than just a seasonal treat—they're a nutritional powerhouse. By eating them at the right time and pairing them with healthy companions like yogurt, nuts, or chia seeds, you can enjoy their benefits without compromising your wellness goals. Let mangoes be your go-to for energy, taste, and natural glow this summer.