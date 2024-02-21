Breakup Day 2024: 6 Bollywood Movies to Navigate Heartbreak

Every relationship inevitably follows one of two paths: it either endures forever or it falters, leading to a breakup. Heartbreak is a universal experience, leaving individuals grappling with intense emotions as they navigate the aftermath of a failed relationship. However, it’s essential to recognize that breakups are a natural part of life and not the end of the world. In observance of Breakup Day on February 21, the culmination of the anti-Valentine’s Week, let’s explore some Bollywood films that offer solace and help individuals move on from their ex-partners.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this film revolves around three friends who go on a trip to Spain for a bachelor’s party. Amidst breathtaking adventures and scenic locales, the movie delves into themes of friendship, love and heartbreak. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif, it inspires viewers to embrace life’s adventures and cherish the bonds of friendship.

2. Go Goa Gone A unique addition to the list, this horror comedy offers a refreshing escape with its quirky humour and entertaining storyline. Starring Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan, the film promises laughter and excitement, serving as a welcome distraction from heartbreak.

3. Cocktail Exploring the complexities of love, friendship and self-discovery, Cocktail presents a poignant narrative of relationships and their unpredictable trajectories. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, the film encourages viewers to find solace in the companionship of friends and the journey of self-realisation.

4. Pyaar Ka Punchnama Luv Ranjan’s directorial venture offers a candid portrayal of modern relationships and the challenges they entail. Through the stories of three bachelors navigating the ups and downs of love, the film underscores the importance of self-respect and camaraderie. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta and Nushrratt Bharuccha, resonating with audiences seeking relatable insights into romantic entanglements.

5. Queen Vikas Bahl’s Queen follows the transformative journey of a young woman, portrayed by Kangana Ranaut, who goes on a solo honeymoon trip after her wedding is called off. Celebrated as one of Ranaut’s finest performances, the film celebrates independence and self-discovery, offering a poignant reminder that happiness doesn’t hinge on a romantic partner.

6. Dil Chahta Hai Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this iconic film revolves around the enduring bond of friendship shared by three childhood friends. As they navigate the complexities of adulthood, the movie highlights the joys and struggles of relationships, urging viewers to cherish the invaluable connections in their lives. The film has an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni.