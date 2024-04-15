Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024: Date, Timing, Significance, and Rituals

Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024: Date, timing, and significance Chaitra Durga Ashtami, also known as Mahashtami, is a significant festival in Hindu tradition, celebrated with various rituals to honor Goddess Durga and her divine energies.

Date and Timing of Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024 Chaitra Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the occasion are as follows:

• Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:11 on April 15, 2024

• Ashtami Tithi Ends: 13:23 on April 16, 2024

Significance of Chaitra Durga Ashtami Chaitra Durga Ashtami holds special significance as it marks the emergence of the goddess Chamunda from Mother Durga's forehead. Chamunda defeated the demons Chanda, Munda, and Rakthabija, allies of Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

During Durga Puja on Mahashtami, devotees also honor the 64 Yoginis and the Ashta Shakti or Matrikas, representing the eight fierce forms of Goddess Durga, including Brahmani, Maheswari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Indrani, and Chamunda.

Chaitra Durga Ashtami Rituals Mahashtami is marked by several important rituals:

1. Nine Pots Worship: Devotees consecrate nine small pots representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, invoking her divine powers into them.

2. Mahashtami Puja: Each form of Goddess Durga is worshipped during the Mahashtami Puja, symbolizing her diverse strengths and grace.

3. Kumari Puja: Young unmarried girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga during Kumari Puja, a ritual highlighting the divine feminine energy at all life stages.

4. Sandhi Puja: Sandhi Puja, occurring at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami Tithis, is considered highly auspicious during Durga Puja, symbolizing the union of energies. Traditionally, this ritual includes Balidan (animal sacrifice), though some regions now perform symbolic rituals instead.

Chaitra Durga Ashtami is a time of fasting, prayers, and reverence for the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. It's a festival filled with devotion and spiritual significance, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India.