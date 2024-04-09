Chaitra Navratri 2024: Celebrating Maa Shailputri on Day 1

The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri commences on April 9, marking the onset of summer and the worship of Goddess Durga in her divine manifestations over nine days. On the first day, devotees venerate Maa Shailputri, seeking her blessings and invoking prosperity and spiritual awakening.

Who is Maa Shailputri?

Maa Shailputri is the first form of Goddess Durga among the Navadurgas. She is believed to embody mother nature and symbolizes purity, innocence, peace, and calmness. The daughter of the Himalayas, she rides a bull (Vrisharudha) and carries a trishul (trident) in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left.

Day 1: Date, Timing, and Ghatasthapana Muhurat

• Date: April 9, 2024

• Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am

• Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm

• Pratipada Tithi: Begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm, ends on April 9 at 8:30 pm

• Chandra Darshan Timing: 6:44 pm to 7:29 pm

Colour, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, and Rituals

• Colour: White

• Puja Vidhi (Rituals):

• Devotees wake up early, take a bath, and seek blessings from Maa Shailputri and Adi Shakti.

• Perform Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) by installing a sanctified pot (kalash) at home.

• Place a pan filled with mud and navadhanya seeds inside the kalash, along with water.

• Add Ganga Jal, coins, supari, and akshat (raw rice and turmeric powder) to the water.

• Arrange five mango leaves around the kalash and cover it with a coconut.

• Light a lamp (diya) for nine days near the kalash.

• Offer oil lamp, incense sticks, flowers, fruits, sweets, and a special bhog of Desi Ghee to Maa Shailputri.

Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti, and Stotra

1. Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

2. Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

3. Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4. Prathama Durga Tvamhi Bhavasagarah Taranim Dhana Aishwarya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham Trilojanani Tvamhi Paramananda Pradiyaman Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham Charachareshwari Tvamhi Mahamoha Vinashinim Mukti Bhukti Dayinim Shailaputri Pranamamyaham

Chaitra Navratri's first day is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the embodiment of nature and purity. Devotees perform Ghatasthapana with reverence, invoking blessings for prosperity and spiritual growth. The festival signifies the renewal of life and the worship of feminine divinity.