Comic Con India is back in Bengaluru for a 3-day extravaganza!

Comic Con India, the nation's foremost pop culture phenomenon, announces the launch of its eagerly awaited 11th edition in Bengaluru. The 3 days celebration will be hosted from November 17th to 19th and the tickets are available now. Comic Con India also announced exclusive passes for super fans with super-charged surprises this season! With an illustrious legacy of delivering exceptional entertainment and fostering creativity, this edition promises an immersive experience like never before.

Experience Bengaluru Comic Con's 11th edition, a thrilling pop culture journey into comics, movies, TV shows, and gaming. Interact with characters, explore artist alleys, and join exclusive panels with industry insiders.