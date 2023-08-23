Live
Just In
Comic Con India is back in Bengaluru for a 3-day extravaganza!
Comic Con India, the nation's foremost pop culture phenomenon, announces the launch of its eagerly awaited 11th edition in Bengaluru.
Comic Con India, the nation's foremost pop culture phenomenon, announces the launch of its eagerly awaited 11th edition in Bengaluru. The 3 days celebration will be hosted from November 17th to 19th and the tickets are available now. Comic Con India also announced exclusive passes for super fans with super-charged surprises this season! With an illustrious legacy of delivering exceptional entertainment and fostering creativity, this edition promises an immersive experience like never before.
Experience Bengaluru Comic Con's 11th edition, a thrilling pop culture journey into comics, movies, TV shows, and gaming. Interact with characters, explore artist alleys, and join exclusive panels with industry insiders. Get ready to have the time of your life! Book your tickets for Bengaluru Comic Con 2023 for 17th,18th and 19th November at KTPO Trade Center, Whitefeild