Dad Deserves the Best: Top Father's Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

Glow Up: The Ultimate Father's Day Gift for Radiant Skin by WOW Skin Science





Surprise your dad with the gift of glowing, radiant skin this Father's Day with the WOW Skin Science’s Ubtan Glowing Skin Essentials kit. This comprehensive skincare routine harnesses the power of traditional Ubtan recipes, blending time-honored ingredients like turmeric, chickpea flour, almond, sandalwood oil, saffron, and rosewater. The kit includes an Ubtan Face Wash, Ubtan Face Serum, and Ubtan Face & Body Scrub, working together to cleanse, nourish, and exfoliate for a refreshed, rejuvenated complexion.



Dual-Plated Lion Face Pendant Necklace by Kicky & Perky





Make a royal statement with this dual-plated lion face pendant, skillfully crafted from 925 sterling silver and adorned with 24K gold and black rhodium. Representing strength and majesty, this pendant is a luxurious addition to our Men's Collection, perfect for the modern man who values power and elegance. This piece not only adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit but also symbolizes the inner strength and regal presence of the father in your life.



Wild Stone CODE Body Perfume Travel Pack





This Father's Day, gift your dad the luxurious sophistication of Wild Stone Code's no gas body perfumes. Choose from four distinct scents: Iridium, Titanium, Steel, and Copper. Each variant captures an irresistible blend of elegance and style. Whether it's the energetic citrusy amber of Iridium, the fresh zesty notes of Titanium, the refreshing aquatic energy of Steel, or the rich ambery aroma of Copper, there's a perfect fragrance for every occasion. Give your father a gift that leaves a lasting impression and complements his unique aura.



Amazfit Bip 5 Unity: Elevating Father’s Day with Style and Performance





This Father's Day, consider gifting your father the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch, an ideal blend of style and functionality tailored for active lifestyles. With its stunning 1.91" display, he can effortlessly monitor his health metrics and access a range of mini apps, all housed within a sleek stainless steel frame. The advanced Zepp OS 3.0, featuring over 120 Sports Modes and 24-hour Heart Rate, SpO₂, and Stress Monitoring, ensures he stays on top of his fitness goals and well-being. Additionally, the smartwatch offers seamless Bluetooth phone connectivity, water resistance, and a battery life of up to 12 days, making it both practical and reliable. Show your appreciation by giving a gift that combines cutting-edge technology with elegance, perfectly suited to support your father's dynamic and health-conscious lifestyle.



Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: The Ultimate Outdoor Companion for the Adventurous Dad





For the adventurous dad who loves exploring the great outdoors, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra smartwatch is a perfect companion. Its rugged stainless steel construction and military-grade toughness allow it to withstand extreme conditions, making it ideal for activities like hiking, trekking, mountaineering, and camping. With precise outdoor navigation, underwater adventure support, comprehensive fitness tracking, and an intuitive user experience, this smartwatch empowers your father to conquer his outdoor pursuits while staying connected. The extended battery life ensures it keeps up with his active lifestyle. A gift like this shows you appreciate his spirit of adventure and desire to live life to the fullest.



Sonic Lamb Headphones

What better way to express your gratitude than with the gift of music? A gift that will be his companion throughout the day, adapting to his every mood – the Sonic Lamb Headphones, the headphones with a subwoofer.

Whether it's for work – handling calls, podcasts, conferences – or for those moments of creative reflection and easy listening, Sonic Lamb is there. When it's time to unwind in the evening or relax with a movie, these headphones will faithfully deliver an unforgettable and immersive audio experience.

Designed to cater to all aspects of his life, Sonic Lamb headphones ensure each experience is beautifully enhanced with top-notch sound quality. So, what are you waiting for? Order one today and make this Father's Day truly special.

Now available on Amazon.in and Sonic Lamb Website at Rs 17,999.





DreamFolks Elite Membership: Elevate Dad's Travel Experience!





This Father's Day, consider gifting your dad the DreamFolks Elite Membership, offering an array of exclusive travel and lifestyle benefits tailored for discerning travelers. With unlimited complimentary airport lounge access both in India and worldwide, your dad can relax and unwind before his flights. Additionally, he'll enjoy unlimited access to golf games and lessons at selected golf courses in India, perfect for indulging his passion for the sport. The membership also includes complimentary access to airport spas, railway lounges, and international travel SIM cards, ensuring seamless and luxurious travel experiences. With additional perks like airport transfers, meet-and-assist services, and complimentary grooming services, such as haircuts, pedicures, and facials, your dad will feel pampered and appreciated this Father's Day. Give him the gift of unparalleled travel and luxury with the DreamFolks Elite Membership.



Capture Memories with itel S24





Capture unforgettable moments with the all-new itel S24 Smartphone, a perfect Father’s Day gift. Featuring a remarkable 108MP AI Camera, this phone brings your photos to life with stunning clarity. With 16GB* RAM and 128GB ROM, experience blazing-fast performance and ample storage for all your needs. The 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging ensures you stay powered up and on top of your game. Enjoy a super smooth and responsive experience with the 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.6" HD+ punch-hole display. Gift your dad the itel S24 Smartphone and let him capture and cherish every moment in exceptional detail.



GV31 1080P LED Portable Smart Projector with Rotating Angle Projection





Elevate your dad's movie nights with the GV31 1080P LED Portable Smart Projector. Its rotating lens offers an incredible range of projection angles, allowing for a laid-back experience with full 1080p HD without the need for a makeshift stand. The integrated 2.1-channel sound system with dual 4W midrange tweeters and an accurate 8W woofer offers cinematic sonic immersion. The GV31’s expressive audio performance enhances movie nights, and he can play music straight from the projector via built-in streaming apps and the dedicated wireless speaker mode. The dual-sided sound diffuser features a base designed for better audio from any angle! Stream and watch on your ceiling without sacrificing sound quality.



Subtle Men's Diamond Link Bracelet

Embedded within some of the links are small, subtle diamonds that add a touch of luxury and sparkle without being overly ostentatious. The bracelet has a sophisticated and elegant design, suitable for both formal and casual occasions.

Price: ₹227,429

https://www.orra.co.in/subtle-men-s-diamond-link-bracelet-obr24s13

Brilliant 18Kt Yellow Gold Men's Finger Ring

The ring is adorned with a brilliant-cut diamond. The diamond is expertly set to maximize its sparkle and enhance the overall aesthetic of the ring. The band is smoothly polished, offering a comfortable fit and a seamless look. It is designed to be worn comfortably on a daily basis or for special occasions.

Price: ₹123,573

https://www.orra.co.in/brilliant-18kt-yellow-gold-men-s-finger-ring-org24k08