Diwali 2023 Fashion: Embracing Traditional Attire for Women, Men, and Kids

In Indian culture, traditional clothing always bags the top spot for any festival seasons. More than just garments, these outfits serve as a reflection of our identity, encapsulating our rich history and pride. They embody the diverse customs, values, and traditions that weave together the fabric of our society, becoming an integral part of our festivals, rituals, and ceremonies.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, traditional attire plays a crucial role in preserving cultural richness and maintaining a deep connection to spirituality. They serve as a lifeline for traditional crafts, providing livelihoods for artisans and fostering intergenerational bonds, ensuring the continuity of Indian traditions. As Diwali approaches on November 12, we present a curated list of traditional clothing styles for women, men, and children.

Traditional Clothing Styles For Women

SALWAR KAMEEZ

A perennial favourite among Indian women, the Salwar Kameez is a traditional ensemble comprising a top, bottom, and a matching scarf known as a dupatta. Worn regularly by most Indian women, it embodies comfort and style.

PATIALA SUITS

Patiala suits feature a short kameez paired with voluminous, pleated trousers known as Patiala pants. Comfy and colourful, these suits are perfect for festive occasions and are particularly flattering for tall women due to the pleats that add fullness.

SAREE

The iconic and versatile saree is a timeless garment elegantly draped around the body. Available in various colours, fabrics, and designs, sarees are suitable for a spectrum of occasions and festivals.

LEHENGA CHOLI

Comprising a short blouse (choli) and a flared skirt (lehenga), this outfit is adorned with intricate details such as embroidery and mirror work, making it a popular choice for weddings and festive celebrations.

ANARKALI SUIT

Known for its long, flowy frock-style top (kameez) paired with tight churidar pants or leggings, Anarkali suits are adorned with intricate embroidery, offering an elegant option for various festivals.

Traditional Clothing Styles For Men

KURTA SALWAR

A comfortable and stylish combination, the kurta salwar features loose and slightly baggy salwar pants that offer a distinctive look. Variations include Patiala salwars and designs with embroidered patterns or contrasting borders for a modern touch.

NEHRU JACKETS

Named after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, these mandarin collared vest jackets are a trendy addition to a man’s wardrobe, complementing various looks and enhancing traditional attire with a touch of style.

SHERWANI

A classic favourite for grooms at grand events, the Sherwani has evolved from Mughal royalty attire to a modern wedding outfit. Available in various fabrics and styles, it is often accompanied by safa, churidar/dhoti pants, and a dupatta.

PATHANI SUIT

Stylish and suitable for various occasions, Pathani suits feature simple kurtas with front buttons and stand collars. Modern versions come with embellishments and stylish collars in different shades and fabrics.

DHOTI PANTS

Offering the traditional dhoti’s look without the fear of it falling off, dhoti pants combine ease of wear with the flare of a dhoti. Available in various shades and fabrics, they can be paired with bandhgalas, kurtas, Sherwanis, or Nehru jackets for a head-turning style.

Traditional Clothing Styles For Children

KURTA AND PYJAMA SET

A classic ensemble for boys, the kurta and pyjama set includes a long tunic (kurta) and loose-fitting trousers (pyjamas) in various colours and designs to suit your child’s style.

LEHENGA CHOLI

A festive option for girls, the lehenga choli consists of a flared skirt (lehenga), a blouse (choli), and a matching or contrasting scarf (dupatta).

SALWAR KAMEEZ

Comfortable and versatile for girls, salwar kameez sets include a long tunic-style top (kameez), loose-fitting trousers (salwar), and a matching dupatta.

DHOTI KURTA

Adorable for young boys, dhoti kurta sets combine a traditional dhoti draped around the legs with a kurta on top.

GHAGRA CHOLI

Similar to lehenga choli outfits, ghagra choli sets are great for little girls seeking a traditional yet stylish look. They typically include a flared skirt, a short blouse, and a dupatta.