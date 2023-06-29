Eid- ul- Adha 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings and WhatsApp Status to share with your loved ones on this Bakrid

Eid-al-Adha 2023:

Eid-al-Adha 2023 will be celebrated in India on June 29, 2023. This significant festival is observed annually with immense enthusiasm and grandeur. It follows the Islamic lunar calendar and typically falls on the 10th day of Zul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

Referred to by various names such as Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer, Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice that honors the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah.

To mark the occasion of Bakrid 2023, we have gathered some wishes, greetings, and messages for you and your loved ones. These can be shared on WhatsApp and Facebook statuses as a part of the festive celebrations.

Eid-al-Adha 2023 Wishes:

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you happiness and prosperity. Let us come together to celebrate and enjoy this special day. Happy Bakrid 2023!

Eid ul-Adha is a festival that signifies sacrifice and obedience to Almighty Allah. Let us commemorate this festival with our loved ones, making it a truly memorable occasion. Wishing you a happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023!

Just as Prophet Ibrahim demonstrated his willingness to sacrifice everything for the sake of Allah's happiness, let us pledge to prioritize Allah above all else in this world. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

On Eid-ul-Adha, I pray that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices. May this auspicious occasion bring you blessings and joy. Eid Mubarak to you!

May your sacrifices and prayers be answered by the Almighty on this Eid Ul Adha. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid ul Adha!

Sending warm greetings on Bakrid to you, my love. May this festival be filled with happiness and bring you immense joy. Eid Mubarak!

On this Eid ul Adha, may Allah bestow His blessings upon you and your family. Wishing you a happy Bakrid 2023!

Eid-al-Adha 2023 Images: