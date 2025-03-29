Eidi Gifts for Your Partner That Feel Like a Warm Hug

Eid is a time of celebration, love, and meaningful gestures. When it comes to gifting your partner, it’s not just about the present, it’s about choosing something that feels like a warm embrace, a constant reminder of your love. This year, surprise them with an Eidi so special that they’ll never want to part with it. From timeless accessories to thoughtful self-care treats, here are some gifts that will become a cherished part of their everyday life. 1. A Bag That Carries Love: Zouk





Every day is an adventure, and what better way to accompany your partner through it than with a bag that is as stylish as it is functional? The Ikat Grere Laptop Bag from Zouk is handcrafted, vegan, and effortlessly elegant—an everyday essential infused with thoughtfulness.

Product Price: Rs. 2,499/- Product Link: https://zouk.co.in/products/ikat-grere-laptop-bag 2. A Flowing Embrace: Jaipur Morni Few things feel as comforting as slipping into a dreamy, flowy outfit. The Lurex Kaftan Set from Jaipur Morni is the perfect blend of effortless grace and comfort. Whether it’s for Eid celebrations or a lazy weekend, this ensemble is bound to become their favorite go-to outfit.





Product Price: Rs. 2,999/- Product Link: https://www.jaipurmorni.com/products/lurex-kaftan-inner-and-palazzo-set

3. A Shade of Timeless Charm: Sam and Marshall Sunglasses are more than an accessory—they’re a statement. The Jason Gold sunglasses from Sam and Marshall add an effortless, classic charm to any look. Whether they’re stepping out for a casual day or a festive evening, these shades will always be their trusted companion.





Product Price: Rs. 2,250/- Product Link: https://samandmarshalleyewear.in/product/jason-gold/

4. A Touch of Elegance: Spykar The Loose Fit top from Spykar is a timeless blend of sophistication and comfort. Chic, breathable, and effortlessly stylish, it’s perfect for casual outings or festive gatherings, making it a wardrobe staple they’ll love to wear time and again.





Product Price: Rs. 999/- Product Link: https://spykar.com/collections/tops-shirts/products/wshsos2bd087ecru

5. A Ritual of Radiance: Viah Beauty Pampering is a love language, and the Ageless Rejuvenation Gift Set from Viah Beauty is an indulgent treat. Packed with skincare goodness, it’s a reminder to slow down and take care—because they deserve nothing less than glowing, healthy skin.





Product Price: Rs. 3,098/- Product Link: https://viahbeauty.com/collections/bundles-gift-sets-with-travel-pouch/products/timeless-radiance-gift-set

6. A Fragrance That Stays: La Pink Perfumes have a way of capturing memories, and the Luxury Perfume Gift Pack from La Pink offers a range of exquisite scents that linger long after the moment has passed. A spritz here and there, and they’ll carry a little piece of your love with them all day.





Product Price: Rs. 1,499/- Product Link: https://lapink.com/products/luxury-perfume-men-gift-pack-30ml-4pcs

7. A Touch of Care, Every Day: Re’equil Healthy, happy skin is always in style, and the Matte Skin Lovers Bundle from Re’equil ensures just that. It makes skin smooth, prevents acne, and offers broad-spectrum sun protection with SPF 50 and PA++++. This skincare essential will keep their skin protected, radiant, and worry-free every day.





Product Price: Rs. 940/- Product Link: https://www.reequil.com/collections/all-bundles/products/matte-skin-lovers-bundle