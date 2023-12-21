Elevate Your Christmas Feast with Wholesome Millet Recipes

As the holiday seasonholiday season approaches, it's time to infuse your Christmas festivities with delicious treats that are also wholesome and nutritious. In the spirit of embracing the season's joy, Godrej Appliances has curated healthy and scrumptious millets-based recipes like Millets Plum Cake, Millets Gingerbread Cookies, and Millets & Oats Dry Fruit Cake. Packed with the goodness of millets, these treats can be easily prepared in the Godrej Microwave Oven and are sure to add a nutritious twist to your traditional Christmas spread.

1. MILLETS PLUM CAKE





Ingredients:



• 1 cup Oil

• 1 cup Powdered Sugar

• 1 cup Sieved Ragi flour

• ½ cup Sieved Jowar flour

• ¼ cup Cocoa powder

• ¼ cup Orange Juice

• Orange juice/ Alcohol(optional) Soaked mix dry fruits (prunes, apricots, walnuts, cranberries, cashew, almonds, black & green raisins)

• 1 ½ tsp Powdered Mixed spices (Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove & black paper)

• 1/2 tsp Baking powder

• A pinch Salt

• ½ tsp Vanilla essence

• Milk as required

Method of preparation:

• Step 1: Add oil, and powdered sugar in a mixing bowl mix well, and add ragi, jowar, cocoa powder, orange juice, mixed spices, baking powder, salt, vanilla essence, and milk. Combine everything and mix until you see lumps in the batter.

• Step 2: Now, add the orange juice-soaked dry fruits to the batter and combine properly.

• Step 3: Pour the batter into a lightly greased microwave oven-safe bowl, select micro mode, set the time for 10 minutes, and press start to bake the cake. Once the cake is ready, top it up with your favourite toppings and enjoy this nutritious Plum cake with goodness of millets.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15 Minutes

2. GINGERBREAD MILLET COOKIES





Ingredients:



• 1 cup Sieved Ragi flour

• ½ cup Sieved Jowar flour

• 1 cup Melted Butter

• ¾ cup Powdered Sugar

• ½ cup Powdered Oats

• 1 tsp Ginger Powder

• ½ tsp Cinnamon Powder

• ½ tsp Baking Powder

• A pinch Clove Powder

• A pinch Nutmeg Powder

• A pinch Salt

Method of preparation:

• Step 1: Take a mixing bowl, add butter, and sugar, mix well, and add ragi, jawar, Oats, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, clove powder, nutmeg powder, and salt. Mix well, and make a nice dough.

• Step 2: Cut the cookies into your favourite Christmas themed cookie cutter shapes.

• Step 3: Place all the cookies on a crusty plate, arrange it on the grill mesh rack, and keep it in the oven.

• Step 4: Select convection mode at 170°c temperature, set time for 10 minutes and press start to bake the cookies. Once baked, let the cookies cool down completely. Decorate your freshly baked Christmas Gingerbread cookies with icing or any toppings of your choice and enjoy.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes

3. RAGI & OATS DRY FRUIT CAKE





Ingredients:



• 1 cup Roasted Ragi flour

• ½ tsp Baking powder

• ½ tsp Baking soda

• 2 tbsp Melted butter

• ½ cup Powdered Sugar

• 1 cup Roasted Oats

• 2 tbsp Roasted Pumpkin seeds

• 2 tbsp Roasted Watermelon seeds

• 1 cup Seedless Dates

• ½ cup Milk

• ½ cup Roasted & Chopped Cashew nuts

• ½ cup Roasted & Chopped Almonds

Method of preparation:

• Step 1: Take a mixer jar and add dates, ¼ cup of milk, and blend it into a paste.

• Step 2: In a mixing bowl, add melted butter, and sugar, and mix well.

• Step 3: Add ragi flour, dates paste, baking powder, soda, remaining ¼ cup of milk, and add all other remaining ingredients, mix it, and make a smooth batter.

• Step 4: Take a microwave oven-safe lightly greased bowl and pour the cake batter in it and set it.

• Step 5: Now place the bowl in the oven, select micro mode, set the time for 10 minutes, and press start to bake the cake. Top up the freshly baked cake with dry fruits or toppings of your choice, cut into pieces and dig in.

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15 Minutes