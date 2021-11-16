Entrepreneur's Day

When you think about it, the world is crammed with great products that we took for granted, but that were once non-existent until they were somehow dreamed up by a budding entrepreneur.

From the postage stamp to the jet engine, and the cheeseburger to the microchip, radical inventions by brilliant minds have changed the way we live our lives and shape our futures. In recognition of these people, you can now celebrate Entrepreneurship Day which, since its inauguration in 2010, is an annual event that honors those men and women who have very often created an empire from absolutely nothing, most of them making themselves rather wealthy in the process as well.

America is a country made of entrepreneurs. Men and women who built something from nothing. Created jobs. Made America what it is today. In many ways, the present was built by them.

We can genuinely hope that the next generation of potential Walt Disneys, Bill Gates'es, Mark Zuckerbergs, and Coco Chanel might be inspired to launch their business model and take the world by storm by the stories of some of the greatest businessmen and women of our time.