Live
- ‘Mr. Celebrity’ review: A thrilling debut of Paruchuri Sudarshan
- BMW Group India posts best-ever luxury car sales with 10 pc growth in Jan-Sep
- Mental Health Matters: How to Set Effective Social Media Boundaries
- Committed to make India's defence industry export-oriented: Rajnath Singh
- Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment
- Iran summons German, Austrian envoys in tit-for-tat move
- Hezbollah says 17 Israeli soldiers killed in border clashes
- CM Siddaramaiah to meet Congress high command in Oct end to discuss MUDA case
- When PM Modi fulfilled last wishes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, 56 years after Independence
Just In
Avneet Kaur’s London diaries
A stylish affair
Rising Bollywood star Avneet Kaur continues to captivate fans with her fashion-forward sense of style. The actress recently shared glimpses of her London trip, showcasing her impeccable fashion choices, which have quickly become a hit among her followers.
In one of the photos, Avneet exudes casual chic vibes in a stunning white sleeveless frock that highlights her figure beautifully. She paired the outfit with blue shoes and a pair of stylish sunglasses, adding a playful yet sophisticated touch. Her high ponytail brings an element of elegance, while a Louis Vuitton mini bag completes her stylish ensemble, showcasing her love for high fashion.
The pictures have garnered an outpouring of admiration from fans, who are quick to compliment her effortless style and sophisticated looks. Avneet has once again proven that she knows how to blend comfort with elegance seamlessly. Last seen in the web series "Luv Ki Arrange Marriage," Avneet is currently working on her upcoming film "Love in Vietnam," where she is expected to continue winning hearts with her talent and on-point fashion choices.