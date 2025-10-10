  • Menu
Designer Harish Akkisetty Shines at Global India Couture Week

Hyderabad-based designer Harish Akkisetty, renowned for his “confection-pretty” Indian wear, recently showcased his latest collections at Global India Couture Week in Mumbai.

Known for delicate embroidery, cutdana work, vibrant colours, and romantic floral prints, Harish blends traditional craftsmanship with a modern feminine aesthetic.

A self-taught designer, he has previously presented at Times Fashion Week, Bangalore Fashion Week, and India Fashion Week London. Drawing inspiration from travel, art, and his Andhra Pradesh roots, he continues to expand nationally and internationally.

His bridal, fusion, and couture collections are gaining recognition, with plans for global runway appearances including Cannes, marking a new era for his brand.

