Live
- CPM Demands Immediate Action Against Exploitative Practices in Private Labs and Hospitals
- Congress Government Criticized for Neglecting Public Issues and Education in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- South Africa announces new scheme to boost tourism from India
- Indian-American Theegala picks up $ 7.5m as third in FedExCup as Scheffler grabs title
- Pune NCP leader's murder plotted by sisters over family property dispute, reveal police
- TN Civil Supplies Corporation to procure 'A' grade paddy at Rs 2,450 per quintal MSP
- Pragathi makes impressive debut in gravel rally; finishes 15th in Rallye Terre de Lozere
- Bengal BJP MLAs stage protest after Speaker refuses to include RG Kar victim in 'obituary mention'
- Indian researchers develop transistor using single molecule for faster electronics
- Madras HC dismisses writ petition by TN medical college owner against ED summons
Just In
It’s a Leafy Delight as Autumn Arrives at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad
Autumn hues, entertaining events, new collection and endless fun!
Askari JafferEmbrace the hues of autumn as Inorbit Mall Cyberabad transforms into a vibrant canvas of yellow and orange. Step into a living painting, where every corner celebrates the season in dazzling colours making it a perfectly Instagrammable hub for all the best and aesthetic pictures and videos with your loved ones. You can also capture photos for your social media feed at the photo booth.
While you are immersing yourself in the autumn ambience, why not refresh your wardrobe to match? Explore the latest collections from Jack & Jones and other brands like Vero Moda, Forever New, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, we’re sure you’ll fall in love with the wide variety of styles. Perfect for your next outing or vacation!
So, get ready to ‘fall’ into the season with Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad.